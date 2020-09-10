ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/DEBATE

Trump, Biden square off in first presidential debate in Ohio
Start: 30 Sep 2020 01:00 GMT
End: 30 Sep 2020 02:30 GMT
CLEVELAND, OHIO, USA - The presidential candidates will square off in the first general election debate at Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: TBA
DIGITAL: TBA
Source: SOURCE TBA
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: Natural/English
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
MAS NOTICIAS