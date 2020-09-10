Jueves 10 de Septiembre de 2020
ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/DEBATE

Por REUTERSSEP 10
10 de Septiembre de 2020

Trump, Biden square off in first presidential debate in Ohio

Start: 30 Sep 2020 01:00 GMT

End: 30 Sep 2020 02:30 GMT

CLEVELAND, OHIO, USA - The presidential candidates will square off in the first general election debate at Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: TBA

DIGITAL: TBA

Source: SOURCE TBA

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Alerta en Barcelona por el futuro de Ansu Fati: el agente de CR7 presiona al club para obtener un contrato “galáctico”

Aunque la joven estrella de 17 años tiene pactada una ampliación de contrato, Jorge Mendes estuvo en las oficinas del Barça para solicitar una mejora inmediata
Oficial: Marcelo Bielsa confirmó que seguirá como entrenador del Leeds en la Premier League

“Estaré trabajando la próxima temporada en el Leeds United”, aseguró el propio DT en conferencia de prensa que el sábado debutará ante Liverpool
La foto de Christian Nodal que le gustó al hijo de Pablo Escobar, pero fue ignorada por Belinda

El cantante alborotó a sus seguidores con su más reciente publicación en Instagram, pero su novia brilló por su ausencia
Quién es Evaristo Cruz el “Vaquero”: el sanguinario líder del Cártel del Golfo buscado por la justicia de EEUU

El supuesto operador del Cártel del Golfo se ha convertido en una prioridad para los gobiernos de Tamaulipas y EEUU. El pasado mes de abril se le vinculó con la entrega de narcodespensas
La regla del silencio incómodo que aplican y aconsejan seguir mentes brillantes como Tim Cook y Jeff Bezos

Dejar pasar 10 o 20 segundos antes de responder puede parecer una eternidad, pero tiene ventajas que marcan la diferencia
La infiltración del CJNG en el centro de México: así recluta a sus sicarios el “Mencho”

La organización criminal ha aprovechado la debilidad de los cárteles locales para apuntalarse en el corazón del país
“Fórmulas mágicas”: así fue como López-Gatell describió el plan de ex secretarios de salud para contener la epidemia

El funcionario federal también ironizó sobre el tiempo que tardaron en presentarlo e incluso dijo que pedirá que se dé a conocer a otros países
Las vacaciones de Olivia Wilde, el reencuentro de Bradley Cooper e Irina Shayk y la diversión de Demi Rose en Ibiza: celebrities en un click

Los artistas de Hollywood disfrutan de sus vacaciones en distintas partes del mundo. Además, Katie Holmes presentó a su nuevo novio
“No la vi preocupada”: Arturo Carmona defendió a Livia Brito de las críticas por aparecer en “Hoy”

"La pasamos bien con ella", aseguró el integrante del matutino de Televisa
Narco en CDMX: CJNG surtiría droga a 9 alcaldías de la capital en busca de extender sus dominios

En 2015 el cártel habría comenzado a buscar la expansión de sus dominios fuera de Guadalajara
Los videos de la noche violenta de Bogotá: cinco muertos durante las protestas contra el abuso policial

La muerte de Javier Ordóñez, que fue sometido al uso repetido de una pistola eléctrica Táser por dos policías, desató manifestaciones en la capital, que terminaron en grandes disturbios
El día que Kim Jong-un le contó a Donald Trump cómo había matado a su propio tío

El relato pertenece al propio presidente norteamericano y fue publicado en el explosivo libro de Bob Woodward, "Rage"
