ADVISORY MEDITERRANEAN-SUMMIT/FRANCE-ARRIVALS --NEW TIME

Por REUTERSSEP 10
10 de Septiembre de 2020

Macron welcomes MED7 leaders for a 7th summit

Start: 10 Sep 2020 15:33 GMT

End: 10 Sep 2020 15:49 GMT

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: SCHEDULE HAS BEEN DELAYED BY AT LEAST 30 MINUTES

====================================================================

AJACCIO - French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes leaders of Italy, Spain, Greece, Portugal, Cyrpus and Malta for the 7th MED7 summit.

SCHEDULE:

1520GMT APPROX. - Macron welcomes MED7 leaders

1525GMT - Family photo

1530GMT - Plenary session begins (POSSIBLE ONLY AS PART OF THE LIVE / MAY ONLY BE TAPE PLAYOUT AND THEREFORE PART OF AN EDIT)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / FRENCH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

