ADVISORY EUROPE-MIGRANTS/GREECE-LESBOS-GERMANY-SEEHOFER

Seehofer comments on whether Germany will take Moira refugees
Start: 11 Sep 2020 07:45 GMT
End: 11 Sep 2020 09:00 GMT
BERLIN - German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer gives news conference on situation on Lesbos after a fire wiped out the Moria refugee camp. Despite several German states offering help in taking in extra refugees, Seehofer has said he sees no reason to change Germany's current refugee policy.
