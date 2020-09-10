Jueves 10 de Septiembre de 2020
ADVISORY EUROPE-MIGRANTS/GREECE-LESBOS-GERMANY-SEEHOFER

Por REUTERSSEP 10
10 de Septiembre de 2020

Seehofer comments on whether Germany will take Moira refugees

Start: 11 Sep 2020 07:45 GMT

End: 11 Sep 2020 09:00 GMT

BERLIN - German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer gives news conference on situation on Lesbos after a fire wiped out the Moria refugee camp. Despite several German states offering help in taking in extra refugees, Seehofer has said he sees no reason to change Germany's current refugee policy.

SCHEDULE:

0800GMT - Seehofer news conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: CORONA POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / GERMAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

El coronavirus acecha a San Lázaro: tres diputados federales del PAN dan positivo a COVID-19

Tras el anuncio, la presidenta de la Cámara de Diputados, Dulce María Sauri, pidió una desinfección completa de la tribuna
El coronavirus acecha a San Lázaro: tres diputados federales del PAN dan positivo a COVID-19

Tras el anuncio, la presidenta de la Cámara de Diputados, Dulce María Sauri, pidió una desinfección completa de la tribuna
“Nadie me había dicho nada, pero me di cuenta de cosas”: “Checo” Pérez habló de su salida de Racing Poing

El mexicano se sinceró y explicó que no tenía un “Plan B”, ya que él estaba seguro que no abandonaría el equipo
“Nadie me había dicho nada, pero me di cuenta de cosas”: “Checo” Pérez habló de su salida de Racing Poing

El mexicano se sinceró y explicó que no tenía un “Plan B”, ya que él estaba seguro que no abandonaría el equipo
Un ex árbitro de la liga española fue detenido por supuesto acoso telefónico

José Luis Paradas Romero, quien dirigió 87 partidos en La Liga, estuvo preso y luego fue liberado por la policía de Málaga
Un ex árbitro de la liga española fue detenido por supuesto acoso telefónico

José Luis Paradas Romero, quien dirigió 87 partidos en La Liga, estuvo preso y luego fue liberado por la policía de Málaga
Mapa del coronavirus en México 10 de septiembre: Guanajuato ya es el segundo estado con más casos activos y CDMX sigue como foco rojo

México ya suma 69,095 muertes causadas por COVID-19 y 647,507 contagios acumulados
Mapa del coronavirus en México 10 de septiembre: Guanajuato ya es el segundo estado con más casos activos y CDMX sigue como foco rojo

México ya suma 69,095 muertes causadas por COVID-19 y 647,507 contagios acumulados
Sánchez Cordero aseguró que las mujeres que tomaron CNDH ya fueron atendidas: hasta ahora “sólo son promesas”, responden ellas

Para la titular de la secretaría de Gobernación ya no hay razón para que las manifestantes tengan tomadas las oficinas. La desocupación nunca estuvo en la negociación, dijeron las mujeres a Infobae México
Sánchez Cordero aseguró que las mujeres que tomaron CNDH ya fueron atendidas: hasta ahora “sólo son promesas”, responden ellas

Para la titular de la secretaría de Gobernación ya no hay razón para que las manifestantes tengan tomadas las oficinas. La desocupación nunca estuvo en la negociación, dijeron las mujeres a Infobae México
Murió Diana Rigg, legendaria actriz británica de “Los vengadores” y “Game of Thrones"

Falleció luego de una corta batalla contra el cáncer a los 82 años. Se hizo un nombre en la serie de televisión de culto de 1961 antes de interpretar a la despiadada matriarca Lady Olenna Tyrell en el show de HBO. Ganó los premios Bafta, Emmy y Tony
Murió Diana Rigg, legendaria actriz británica de “Los vengadores” y “Game of Thrones"

Falleció luego de una corta batalla contra el cáncer a los 82 años. Se hizo un nombre en la serie de televisión de culto de 1961 antes de interpretar a la despiadada matriarca Lady Olenna Tyrell en el show de HBO. Ganó los premios Bafta, Emmy y Tony
“He dormido mal y a veces ni he comido”: la historia del niño que se hizo viral cuando Messi dijo que se iba del Barcelona

Se llama Kevin, protagonizó una de las imágenes más emblemáticas en la novela del astro argentino con el club catalán y contó sus sensaciones a la TV española
“He dormido mal y a veces ni he comido”: la historia del niño que se hizo viral cuando Messi dijo que se iba del Barcelona

Se llama Kevin, protagonizó una de las imágenes más emblemáticas en la novela del astro argentino con el club catalán y contó sus sensaciones a la TV española
Guardia Nacional envió condolencias a familiares de la mujer que murió en incidente con sus efectivos: “Es un lamentable suceso”

El presidente López Obrador prometió que se investigará el conflicto en Chihuahua, donde falleció una persona y otra fue lesionada de gravedad
Guardia Nacional envió condolencias a familiares de la mujer que murió en incidente con sus efectivos: “Es un lamentable suceso”

El presidente López Obrador prometió que se investigará el conflicto en Chihuahua, donde falleció una persona y otra fue lesionada de gravedad
Otro indignante robo vía internet: compró dos laptops y recibió dos kilos de sal

Un usuario de Sonora exhibió el fraude del que fue víctima; sospecha que el robo ocurrió en la empresa de paquetería que le hizo entrega de sus productos
Otro indignante robo vía internet: compró dos laptops y recibió dos kilos de sal

Un usuario de Sonora exhibió el fraude del que fue víctima; sospecha que el robo ocurrió en la empresa de paquetería que le hizo entrega de sus productos
La historia de los gemelos que traicionaron a “El Chapo”

Gracias a las relaciones de su padre con cárteles mexicanos, la primera organización con la que trabajaron fue la de Los Beltrán Leyva
La historia de los gemelos que traicionaron a “El Chapo”

Gracias a las relaciones de su padre con cárteles mexicanos, la primera organización con la que trabajaron fue la de Los Beltrán Leyva
Coronavirus en Cuba: el régimen reportó una cifra récord de casos autóctonos en un día

En total, se informó de 92 nuevos contagios, de los cuales 91 son de ciudadanos cubanos
Coronavirus en Cuba: el régimen reportó una cifra récord de casos autóctonos en un día

En total, se informó de 92 nuevos contagios, de los cuales 91 son de ciudadanos cubanos
“Sólo falta Karla Panini”: Irina Baeva entró en lugar de Livia Brito a “Hoy” y también llovieron críticas

La actriz rusa tampoco recibió comentarios favorables con su presencia en el matutino de Televisa
“Sólo falta Karla Panini”: Irina Baeva entró en lugar de Livia Brito a “Hoy” y también llovieron críticas

La actriz rusa tampoco recibió comentarios favorables con su presencia en el matutino de Televisa
