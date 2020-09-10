ADVISORY EUROPE-MIGRANTS/GREECE-LESBOS-GERMANY-SEEHOFER

Seehofer comments on whether Germany will take Moira refugees

Start: 11 Sep 2020 07:45 GMT

End: 11 Sep 2020 09:00 GMT

BERLIN - German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer gives news conference on situation on Lesbos after a fire wiped out the Moria refugee camp. Despite several German states offering help in taking in extra refugees, Seehofer has said he sees no reason to change Germany's current refugee policy.

SCHEDULE:

0800GMT - Seehofer news conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: CORONA POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / GERMAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com