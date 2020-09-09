Miércoles 9 de Septiembre de 2020
ADVISORY USA-JUSTICE/BARR

Por REUTERSSEP 09
9 de Septiembre de 2020

US AG Barr provides update on Operation Legend

Start: 09 Sep 2020 14:30 GMT

End: 09 Sep 2020 15:30 GMT

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES - Attorney General William Barr provides an update on Operation Legend, a plan introduced in several cities to address spikes in crimes, such as murder.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA.

DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: ORIGINAL ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

El epidemiólogo de la Casa Blanca dijo que la pausa en los ensayos de la vacuna de Oxford “es desafortunada y deben investigarla”

Anthony Fauci también explicó que no es un evento inusual en un ensayo clínico y consideró que con suerte podrá resolverse para seguir adelante
Salud y pensiones: Arturo Herrera anunció los rubros donde habrá incremento de gasto en 2021

Los programas de bienestar social también tendrán un aumento de su presupuesto
“Con Livia Brito, Hoy va a terminar de hundirse”: la advertencia de Alex Kaffie

El polémico periodista aseguró que la presencia de la actriz no hizo ningún bien al programa de Televisa
Conmoción en el boxeo: asesinaron a Danny Gonzalez, un joven de 22 años que era pupilo de Floyd Mayweather

El joven que había firmado un contrato con ‘Money’ falleció tras recibir varios disparos al ser asaltado en la localidad californiana de Moreno Valley
Canelo Álvarez demandó a Golden Boy y DAZN por incumplimiento de contrato, para poder “volver al ring”

El boxeador mexicano argumentó incumplimiento e interferencia intencional del contrato
Mapa del coronavirus en México 9 de septiembre: cinco estados concentran la mayor incidencia de casos; CDMX sigue como foco rojo de la epidemia

En las últimas 24 horas se registraron 703 nuevas muertes y 5,351 nuevos contagios
El Frente Frío 2 se extiende por el norte de México: dejará lluvias muy fuertes en siete estados, con posibilidad de granizo y tolvaneras

El Servicio Meteorológico Nacional (SMN) alertó por riesgo de inundaciones, deslaves, y desbordamiento de ríos y arroyos
La fortuna de Elon Musk cayó en un récord de USD 16 mil millones por la jornada negra de Tesla en Wall Street

El empresario sufrió la mayor pérdida de un multimillonario en una sola jornada. La cara opuesta la disfrutó el magnate chino Zhong Shanshan, quien ganó USD 30 mil millones en cuestión de horas
Cazas chinos fueron perseguidos por aviones de guerra de Taiwán luego de que violaran el espacio aéreo

El régimen chino se adentró en un área restringida de la isla que respondió expulsándolos con sus propios jets. Beijing acelera su política de tensar el equilibrio político en todo el continente
El nieto de José José cumplió 4 meses: así se ve ahora el “Principito”

El drama que vive la ex pareja de Hulk después de que el futbolista se casara con su sobrina: “El dolor es muy grande”

Iran Angelo rompió el silencio a seis meses de que el brasileño anunciara públicamente su matrimonio con Camila Angelo
“El Aguaje es nuestro”: Los Viagras lanzaron amenazas al Mencho tras la detención y ejecución de sicarios del CJNG

El conflicto en Michoacán sigue: el narco se ha balcanizado y muy pocos creen en las autoridades
