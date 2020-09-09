ADVISORY USA-JUSTICE/BARR

US AG Barr provides update on Operation Legend

Start: 09 Sep 2020 14:30 GMT

End: 09 Sep 2020 15:30 GMT

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES - Attorney General William Barr provides an update on Operation Legend, a plan introduced in several cities to address spikes in crimes, such as murder.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA.

DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: ORIGINAL ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com