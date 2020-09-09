ADVISORY HONGKONG-SECURITY/COURT-ARRIVALS

HK activists Jimmy Lai and Joshua Wong appear in court
Start: 15 Sep 2020 05:45 GMT
End: 15 Sep 2020 06:45 GMT
WEST KOWLOON LAW COURTS, HONG KONG, CHINA - Live outside Hong Kong's Kowloon Law Courts for arrivals as over a dozen Hong Kong democracy activists including Joshua Wong and Jimmy Lai appear in court to face illegal assembly charges after participating in Hong Kong's annual memorial on the Tiananmen Square crackdown. Wong and Lai are likely to speak to waiting media as they arrive.
SCHEDULE:
0630GMT: Court hearing begins
