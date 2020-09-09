Miércoles 9 de Septiembre de 2020
AMÉRICAARGENTINATENDENCIASDEPORTESMÉXICO
Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY HONGKONG-SECURITY/COURT-ARRIVALS

Por REUTERSSEP 09
9 de Septiembre de 2020

HK activists Jimmy Lai and Joshua Wong appear in court

Start: 15 Sep 2020 05:45 GMT

End: 15 Sep 2020 06:45 GMT

WEST KOWLOON LAW COURTS, HONG KONG, CHINA - Live outside Hong Kong's Kowloon Law Courts for arrivals as over a dozen Hong Kong democracy activists including Joshua Wong and Jimmy Lai appear in court to face illegal assembly charges after participating in Hong Kong's annual memorial on the Tiananmen Square crackdown. Wong and Lai are likely to speak to waiting media as they arrive.

SCHEDULE:

0630GMT: Court hearing begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Hong Kong

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL WITH CANTONESE AND ENGLISH SPEECH,

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Aún en semáforo naranja por coronavirus, la CDMX habría recuperado el 80% de su movilidad

Aún en semáforo naranja por coronavirus, la CDMX habría recuperado el 80% de su movilidad

Aún en semáforo naranja por coronavirus, la CDMX habría recuperado el 80% de su movilidad

Aún en semáforo naranja por coronavirus, la CDMX habría recuperado el 80% de su movilidad

Aprende en Casa II SEP: canales y horarios de clases del 9 de septiembre para primaria y secundaria

Aprende en Casa II SEP: canales y horarios de clases del 9 de septiembre para primaria y secundaria

¿Dónde y a qué hora serán las clases a distancia este miércoles?
¿Dónde y a qué hora serán las clases a distancia este miércoles?

Aprende en Casa II SEP: canales y horarios de clases del 9 de septiembre para primaria y secundaria

Aprende en Casa II SEP: canales y horarios de clases del 9 de septiembre para primaria y secundaria

¿Dónde y a qué hora serán las clases a distancia este miércoles?
¿Dónde y a qué hora serán las clases a distancia este miércoles?

Cómo ir al dentista de manera segura durante la pandemia

Cómo ir al dentista de manera segura durante la pandemia

Desde mayo, la Asociación Dental Nacional de los Estados Unidos emitió lineamientos para poder volver al cuidado bucal preventivo. Aunque la OMS no está de acuerdo, la práctica rutinaria se retomó desde mayo
Desde mayo, la Asociación Dental Nacional de los Estados Unidos emitió lineamientos para poder volver al cuidado bucal preventivo. Aunque la OMS no está de acuerdo, la práctica rutinaria se retomó desde mayo

Cómo ir al dentista de manera segura durante la pandemia

Cómo ir al dentista de manera segura durante la pandemia

Desde mayo, la Asociación Dental Nacional de los Estados Unidos emitió lineamientos para poder volver al cuidado bucal preventivo. Aunque la OMS no está de acuerdo, la práctica rutinaria se retomó desde mayo
Desde mayo, la Asociación Dental Nacional de los Estados Unidos emitió lineamientos para poder volver al cuidado bucal preventivo. Aunque la OMS no está de acuerdo, la práctica rutinaria se retomó desde mayo

Tras insultar a un grupo de mexicanos, presuntos miembros del KKK terminaron golpeados en la acera

Tras insultar a un grupo de mexicanos, presuntos miembros del KKK terminaron golpeados en la acera

A través de las redes sociales dieron a conocer el video y se dividieron las opiniones sobre el uso de la violencia
A través de las redes sociales dieron a conocer el video y se dividieron las opiniones sobre el uso de la violencia

Tras insultar a un grupo de mexicanos, presuntos miembros del KKK terminaron golpeados en la acera

Tras insultar a un grupo de mexicanos, presuntos miembros del KKK terminaron golpeados en la acera

A través de las redes sociales dieron a conocer el video y se dividieron las opiniones sobre el uso de la violencia
A través de las redes sociales dieron a conocer el video y se dividieron las opiniones sobre el uso de la violencia

Conoce a los perritos cuidarán a usuarios de Metro de la CDMX

Conoce a los perritos cuidarán a usuarios de Metro de la CDMX

“Tecla”, “Polvo” y “Héctor” son parte del escuadrón “Pastor” que ayudará con las labores de seguridad en el transporte más transitado de la capital
“Tecla”, “Polvo” y “Héctor” son parte del escuadrón “Pastor” que ayudará con las labores de seguridad en el transporte más transitado de la capital

Conoce a los perritos cuidarán a usuarios de Metro de la CDMX

Conoce a los perritos cuidarán a usuarios de Metro de la CDMX

“Tecla”, “Polvo” y “Héctor” son parte del escuadrón “Pastor” que ayudará con las labores de seguridad en el transporte más transitado de la capital
“Tecla”, “Polvo” y “Héctor” son parte del escuadrón “Pastor” que ayudará con las labores de seguridad en el transporte más transitado de la capital

Northwestern University lanza 30 seminarios gratuitos para la comunidad latina dispersa en todo el mundo

Northwestern University lanza 30 seminarios gratuitos para la comunidad latina dispersa en todo el mundo

El ciclo es organizado por el profesor Pablo J. Boczkowski, uno de los académicos más destacados de la industria de la comunicación. Son sesiones totalmente libres con pensadores de todo el mundo
El ciclo es organizado por el profesor Pablo J. Boczkowski, uno de los académicos más destacados de la industria de la comunicación. Son sesiones totalmente libres con pensadores de todo el mundo

Northwestern University lanza 30 seminarios gratuitos para la comunidad latina dispersa en todo el mundo

Northwestern University lanza 30 seminarios gratuitos para la comunidad latina dispersa en todo el mundo

El ciclo es organizado por el profesor Pablo J. Boczkowski, uno de los académicos más destacados de la industria de la comunicación. Son sesiones totalmente libres con pensadores de todo el mundo
El ciclo es organizado por el profesor Pablo J. Boczkowski, uno de los académicos más destacados de la industria de la comunicación. Son sesiones totalmente libres con pensadores de todo el mundo

Elvis Presley, Ayrton Senna, Carlos Menem, Diego Maradona: todas las biopics que se vienen

Elvis Presley, Ayrton Senna, Carlos Menem, Diego Maradona: todas las biopics que se vienen

Es el género de moda tanto en el mundo de las series como en el cine. El anuncio de la ficción que recorrerá la vida del ex presidente argentino vino a ratificar que las biografías llegaron para quedarse
Es el género de moda tanto en el mundo de las series como en el cine. El anuncio de la ficción que recorrerá la vida del ex presidente argentino vino a ratificar que las biografías llegaron para quedarse

Elvis Presley, Ayrton Senna, Carlos Menem, Diego Maradona: todas las biopics que se vienen

Elvis Presley, Ayrton Senna, Carlos Menem, Diego Maradona: todas las biopics que se vienen

Es el género de moda tanto en el mundo de las series como en el cine. El anuncio de la ficción que recorrerá la vida del ex presidente argentino vino a ratificar que las biografías llegaron para quedarse
Es el género de moda tanto en el mundo de las series como en el cine. El anuncio de la ficción que recorrerá la vida del ex presidente argentino vino a ratificar que las biografías llegaron para quedarse

“Soy un soldado más de Dios”: Paty Navidad volvió a cuestionar la gestión de Hugo López-Gatell

“Soy un soldado más de Dios”: Paty Navidad volvió a cuestionar la gestión de Hugo López-Gatell

La actriz causó polémica una vez más por emitir sus opiniones acerca de la pandemia de COVID-|9
La actriz causó polémica una vez más por emitir sus opiniones acerca de la pandemia de COVID-|9

“Soy un soldado más de Dios”: Paty Navidad volvió a cuestionar la gestión de Hugo López-Gatell

“Soy un soldado más de Dios”: Paty Navidad volvió a cuestionar la gestión de Hugo López-Gatell

La actriz causó polémica una vez más por emitir sus opiniones acerca de la pandemia de COVID-|9
La actriz causó polémica una vez más por emitir sus opiniones acerca de la pandemia de COVID-|9

AMLO ganará 132 pesos más en 2021: el presidente de México recibirá un salario mensual de 112,122

AMLO ganará 132 pesos más en 2021: el presidente de México recibirá un salario mensual de 112,122

El presidente de la República recibirá una remuneración económica anual neta de 1,719,581 pesos por desempeñar las funciones de su cargo
El presidente de la República recibirá una remuneración económica anual neta de 1,719,581 pesos por desempeñar las funciones de su cargo

AMLO ganará 132 pesos más en 2021: el presidente de México recibirá un salario mensual de 112,122

AMLO ganará 132 pesos más en 2021: el presidente de México recibirá un salario mensual de 112,122

El presidente de la República recibirá una remuneración económica anual neta de 1,719,581 pesos por desempeñar las funciones de su cargo
El presidente de la República recibirá una remuneración económica anual neta de 1,719,581 pesos por desempeñar las funciones de su cargo

Así afectará a México y sus involucrados el freno de las pruebas para la vacuna contra el COVID-19

Así afectará a México y sus involucrados el freno de las pruebas para la vacuna contra el COVID-19

Gobierno, laboratorios y fundaciones unieron esfuerzos para elaborar de 150 a 250 millones de la potencial vacuna
Gobierno, laboratorios y fundaciones unieron esfuerzos para elaborar de 150 a 250 millones de la potencial vacuna

Así afectará a México y sus involucrados el freno de las pruebas para la vacuna contra el COVID-19

Así afectará a México y sus involucrados el freno de las pruebas para la vacuna contra el COVID-19

Gobierno, laboratorios y fundaciones unieron esfuerzos para elaborar de 150 a 250 millones de la potencial vacuna
Gobierno, laboratorios y fundaciones unieron esfuerzos para elaborar de 150 a 250 millones de la potencial vacuna

Así expulsaron campesinos a la Guardia Nacional de la presa La Boquilla en Chihuahua por falta de agua

Así expulsaron campesinos a la Guardia Nacional de la presa La Boquilla en Chihuahua por falta de agua

Denunciaron que 52 de los 67 municipios del estado padecen sequía gracias al tratado del 1944
Denunciaron que 52 de los 67 municipios del estado padecen sequía gracias al tratado del 1944

Así expulsaron campesinos a la Guardia Nacional de la presa La Boquilla en Chihuahua por falta de agua

Así expulsaron campesinos a la Guardia Nacional de la presa La Boquilla en Chihuahua por falta de agua

Denunciaron que 52 de los 67 municipios del estado padecen sequía gracias al tratado del 1944
Denunciaron que 52 de los 67 municipios del estado padecen sequía gracias al tratado del 1944

Archivo General de la Nación denunció a la FGR a Casa Morton por subastar documentos históricos de México

Archivo General de la Nación denunció a la FGR a Casa Morton por subastar documentos históricos de México

Según la Ley General de Archivos, la comercialización de Patrimonio Documental tiene sanciones penales por, de tres a 10 años de prisión, y económicas, que van desde los 261 mil pesos
Según la Ley General de Archivos, la comercialización de Patrimonio Documental tiene sanciones penales por, de tres a 10 años de prisión, y económicas, que van desde los 261 mil pesos

Archivo General de la Nación denunció a la FGR a Casa Morton por subastar documentos históricos de México

Archivo General de la Nación denunció a la FGR a Casa Morton por subastar documentos históricos de México

Según la Ley General de Archivos, la comercialización de Patrimonio Documental tiene sanciones penales por, de tres a 10 años de prisión, y económicas, que van desde los 261 mil pesos
Según la Ley General de Archivos, la comercialización de Patrimonio Documental tiene sanciones penales por, de tres a 10 años de prisión, y económicas, que van desde los 261 mil pesos
MAS NOTICIAS