Miércoles 9 de Septiembre de 2020
AMÉRICAARGENTINATENDENCIASDEPORTESMÉXICO
Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-JOHNSON -- NOT FOR PUBLICATION --

Por REUTERSSEP 09
9 de Septiembre de 2020

British PM Johnson holds newser after coronavirus rules tighten

Start: 09 Sep 2020 12:00 GMT

End: 09 Sep 2020 12:00 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: THIS EVENT IS CURRENTLY FOR INFORMATION ONLY - IT IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION - PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES ON WHEN THIS INFORMATION CAN BE PUBLISHED AND THE TIMING

==

LONDON, ENGLAND, UK - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson expected to hold news conference after tighter restrictions on gatherings in England were announced.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Los dentistas enfrentan una epidemia de dientes rotos: ¿qué está pasando?

Los dentistas enfrentan una epidemia de dientes rotos: ¿qué está pasando?

A principios de junio retorné a mi consultorio dental y las fracturas de dientes empezaron a aparecer: al menos una al día, todos los días
A principios de junio retorné a mi consultorio dental y las fracturas de dientes empezaron a aparecer: al menos una al día, todos los días

Los dentistas enfrentan una epidemia de dientes rotos: ¿qué está pasando?

Los dentistas enfrentan una epidemia de dientes rotos: ¿qué está pasando?

A principios de junio retorné a mi consultorio dental y las fracturas de dientes empezaron a aparecer: al menos una al día, todos los días
A principios de junio retorné a mi consultorio dental y las fracturas de dientes empezaron a aparecer: al menos una al día, todos los días

Abogado de “Miss Moni” revela irregularidades en los dictámenes de los peritos en la penúltima audiencia por el caso Rébsamen

Abogado de “Miss Moni” revela irregularidades en los dictámenes de los peritos en la penúltima audiencia por el caso Rébsamen

Mónica "N" fue arrestada en mayo de 2019 por el presunto homicidio culposo de 26 personas tras el derrumbe del Colegio “Enrique Rébsamen”
Mónica "N" fue arrestada en mayo de 2019 por el presunto homicidio culposo de 26 personas tras el derrumbe del Colegio “Enrique Rébsamen”

Abogado de “Miss Moni” revela irregularidades en los dictámenes de los peritos en la penúltima audiencia por el caso Rébsamen

Abogado de “Miss Moni” revela irregularidades en los dictámenes de los peritos en la penúltima audiencia por el caso Rébsamen

Mónica "N" fue arrestada en mayo de 2019 por el presunto homicidio culposo de 26 personas tras el derrumbe del Colegio “Enrique Rébsamen”
Mónica "N" fue arrestada en mayo de 2019 por el presunto homicidio culposo de 26 personas tras el derrumbe del Colegio “Enrique Rébsamen”

Un atentado contra el vicepresidente de Afganistán dejo 10 muertos y varios heridos

Un atentado contra el vicepresidente de Afganistán dejo 10 muertos y varios heridos

Amrullah Saleh sufrió quemaduras leves y sus custodios sufrieron heridas. Nadie se atribuyó de inmediato la autoría del ataque con bomba, y los talibanes negaron rápidamente estar detrás del incidente
Amrullah Saleh sufrió quemaduras leves y sus custodios sufrieron heridas. Nadie se atribuyó de inmediato la autoría del ataque con bomba, y los talibanes negaron rápidamente estar detrás del incidente

Un atentado contra el vicepresidente de Afganistán dejo 10 muertos y varios heridos

Un atentado contra el vicepresidente de Afganistán dejo 10 muertos y varios heridos

Amrullah Saleh sufrió quemaduras leves y sus custodios sufrieron heridas. Nadie se atribuyó de inmediato la autoría del ataque con bomba, y los talibanes negaron rápidamente estar detrás del incidente
Amrullah Saleh sufrió quemaduras leves y sus custodios sufrieron heridas. Nadie se atribuyó de inmediato la autoría del ataque con bomba, y los talibanes negaron rápidamente estar detrás del incidente

Aún en semáforo naranja por coronavirus, la CDMX habría recuperado el 80% de su movilidad

Aún en semáforo naranja por coronavirus, la CDMX habría recuperado el 80% de su movilidad

Aún en semáforo naranja por coronavirus, la CDMX habría recuperado el 80% de su movilidad

Aún en semáforo naranja por coronavirus, la CDMX habría recuperado el 80% de su movilidad

Aprende en Casa II SEP: canales y horarios de clases del 9 de septiembre para primaria y secundaria

Aprende en Casa II SEP: canales y horarios de clases del 9 de septiembre para primaria y secundaria

¿Dónde y a qué hora serán las clases a distancia este miércoles?
¿Dónde y a qué hora serán las clases a distancia este miércoles?

Aprende en Casa II SEP: canales y horarios de clases del 9 de septiembre para primaria y secundaria

Aprende en Casa II SEP: canales y horarios de clases del 9 de septiembre para primaria y secundaria

¿Dónde y a qué hora serán las clases a distancia este miércoles?
¿Dónde y a qué hora serán las clases a distancia este miércoles?

Cómo ir al dentista de manera segura durante la pandemia

Cómo ir al dentista de manera segura durante la pandemia

Desde mayo, la Asociación Dental Nacional de los Estados Unidos emitió lineamientos para poder volver al cuidado bucal preventivo. Aunque la OMS no está de acuerdo, la práctica rutinaria se retomó desde mayo
Desde mayo, la Asociación Dental Nacional de los Estados Unidos emitió lineamientos para poder volver al cuidado bucal preventivo. Aunque la OMS no está de acuerdo, la práctica rutinaria se retomó desde mayo

Cómo ir al dentista de manera segura durante la pandemia

Cómo ir al dentista de manera segura durante la pandemia

Desde mayo, la Asociación Dental Nacional de los Estados Unidos emitió lineamientos para poder volver al cuidado bucal preventivo. Aunque la OMS no está de acuerdo, la práctica rutinaria se retomó desde mayo
Desde mayo, la Asociación Dental Nacional de los Estados Unidos emitió lineamientos para poder volver al cuidado bucal preventivo. Aunque la OMS no está de acuerdo, la práctica rutinaria se retomó desde mayo

Tras insultar a un grupo de mexicanos, presuntos miembros del KKK terminaron golpeados en la acera

Tras insultar a un grupo de mexicanos, presuntos miembros del KKK terminaron golpeados en la acera

A través de las redes sociales dieron a conocer el video y se dividieron las opiniones sobre el uso de la violencia
A través de las redes sociales dieron a conocer el video y se dividieron las opiniones sobre el uso de la violencia

Tras insultar a un grupo de mexicanos, presuntos miembros del KKK terminaron golpeados en la acera

Tras insultar a un grupo de mexicanos, presuntos miembros del KKK terminaron golpeados en la acera

A través de las redes sociales dieron a conocer el video y se dividieron las opiniones sobre el uso de la violencia
A través de las redes sociales dieron a conocer el video y se dividieron las opiniones sobre el uso de la violencia

Conoce a los perritos que cuidarán a usuarios de Metro de la CDMX

Conoce a los perritos que cuidarán a usuarios de Metro de la CDMX

“Tecla”, “Polvo” y “Héctor” son parte del escuadrón “Pastor” que ayudará con las labores de seguridad en el transporte más transitado de la capital
“Tecla”, “Polvo” y “Héctor” son parte del escuadrón “Pastor” que ayudará con las labores de seguridad en el transporte más transitado de la capital

Conoce a los perritos que cuidarán a usuarios de Metro de la CDMX

Conoce a los perritos que cuidarán a usuarios de Metro de la CDMX

“Tecla”, “Polvo” y “Héctor” son parte del escuadrón “Pastor” que ayudará con las labores de seguridad en el transporte más transitado de la capital
“Tecla”, “Polvo” y “Héctor” son parte del escuadrón “Pastor” que ayudará con las labores de seguridad en el transporte más transitado de la capital

Northwestern University lanza 30 seminarios gratuitos para la comunidad latina dispersa en todo el mundo

Northwestern University lanza 30 seminarios gratuitos para la comunidad latina dispersa en todo el mundo

El ciclo es organizado por el profesor Pablo J. Boczkowski, uno de los académicos más destacados de la industria de la comunicación. Son sesiones totalmente libres con pensadores de todo el mundo
El ciclo es organizado por el profesor Pablo J. Boczkowski, uno de los académicos más destacados de la industria de la comunicación. Son sesiones totalmente libres con pensadores de todo el mundo

Northwestern University lanza 30 seminarios gratuitos para la comunidad latina dispersa en todo el mundo

Northwestern University lanza 30 seminarios gratuitos para la comunidad latina dispersa en todo el mundo

El ciclo es organizado por el profesor Pablo J. Boczkowski, uno de los académicos más destacados de la industria de la comunicación. Son sesiones totalmente libres con pensadores de todo el mundo
El ciclo es organizado por el profesor Pablo J. Boczkowski, uno de los académicos más destacados de la industria de la comunicación. Son sesiones totalmente libres con pensadores de todo el mundo

Elvis Presley, Ayrton Senna, Carlos Menem, Diego Maradona: todas las biopics que se vienen

Elvis Presley, Ayrton Senna, Carlos Menem, Diego Maradona: todas las biopics que se vienen

Es el género de moda tanto en el mundo de las series como en el cine. El anuncio de la ficción que recorrerá la vida del ex presidente argentino vino a ratificar que las biografías llegaron para quedarse
Es el género de moda tanto en el mundo de las series como en el cine. El anuncio de la ficción que recorrerá la vida del ex presidente argentino vino a ratificar que las biografías llegaron para quedarse

Elvis Presley, Ayrton Senna, Carlos Menem, Diego Maradona: todas las biopics que se vienen

Elvis Presley, Ayrton Senna, Carlos Menem, Diego Maradona: todas las biopics que se vienen

Es el género de moda tanto en el mundo de las series como en el cine. El anuncio de la ficción que recorrerá la vida del ex presidente argentino vino a ratificar que las biografías llegaron para quedarse
Es el género de moda tanto en el mundo de las series como en el cine. El anuncio de la ficción que recorrerá la vida del ex presidente argentino vino a ratificar que las biografías llegaron para quedarse

“Soy un soldado más de Dios”: Paty Navidad volvió a cuestionar la gestión de Hugo López-Gatell

“Soy un soldado más de Dios”: Paty Navidad volvió a cuestionar la gestión de Hugo López-Gatell

La actriz causó polémica una vez más por emitir sus opiniones acerca de la pandemia de COVID-|9
La actriz causó polémica una vez más por emitir sus opiniones acerca de la pandemia de COVID-|9

“Soy un soldado más de Dios”: Paty Navidad volvió a cuestionar la gestión de Hugo López-Gatell

“Soy un soldado más de Dios”: Paty Navidad volvió a cuestionar la gestión de Hugo López-Gatell

La actriz causó polémica una vez más por emitir sus opiniones acerca de la pandemia de COVID-|9
La actriz causó polémica una vez más por emitir sus opiniones acerca de la pandemia de COVID-|9

AMLO ganará 132 pesos más en 2021: el presidente de México recibirá un salario mensual de 112,122

AMLO ganará 132 pesos más en 2021: el presidente de México recibirá un salario mensual de 112,122

El presidente de la República recibirá una remuneración económica anual neta de 1,719,581 pesos por desempeñar las funciones de su cargo
El presidente de la República recibirá una remuneración económica anual neta de 1,719,581 pesos por desempeñar las funciones de su cargo

AMLO ganará 132 pesos más en 2021: el presidente de México recibirá un salario mensual de 112,122

AMLO ganará 132 pesos más en 2021: el presidente de México recibirá un salario mensual de 112,122

El presidente de la República recibirá una remuneración económica anual neta de 1,719,581 pesos por desempeñar las funciones de su cargo
El presidente de la República recibirá una remuneración económica anual neta de 1,719,581 pesos por desempeñar las funciones de su cargo
MAS NOTICIAS