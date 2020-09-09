ADVISORY FRANCE-CORSICA/MACRON-PRESSER

Macron holds news conference during his visit to Corsica
Start: 10 Sep 2020 08:00 GMT
End: 10 Sep 2020 09:00 GMT
AJACCIO, CORSICA - French President Emmanuel Macron holds a news conference during his visit to Corsica and ahead of the MED7 summit later in the day.
SCHEDULE:
0815GMT - Macron's news conference begins
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: France
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / FRENCH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
MAS NOTICIAS