ADVISORY FRANCE-CORSICA/MACRON-PRESSER

Macron holds news conference during his visit to Corsica

Start: 10 Sep 2020 08:00 GMT

End: 10 Sep 2020 09:00 GMT

AJACCIO, CORSICA - French President Emmanuel Macron holds a news conference during his visit to Corsica and ahead of the MED7 summit later in the day.

SCHEDULE:

0815GMT - Macron's news conference begins

