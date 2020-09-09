Miércoles 9 de Septiembre de 2020
ADVISORY --FLASH-- 3145-EUROPE-MIGRANTS/GREECE LESBOS MORNING

Por REUTERSSEP 09
9 de Septiembre de 2020

Thousands flee as fire rips through overcrowded Greek refugee camp

Sergio Mayer y Carisa de León identificaron el cuerpo de Xavier Ortíz en el Semefo

El diputado pidió respeto para la memoria del cantante y que dejarán de especular sobre los motivos por los que se suicidó su amigo
El campo de refugiados en la isla de Lesbos quedó destruido tras un incendio

Según el alcalde de la pequeña población, el accidente se desató después de que 35 personas que habían dado positivas de coronavirus se negasen a que les trasladaran a un centro de aislamiento
Celulares, videos y grabaciones podrían ser los nuevos métodos del SAT para recolectar datos de los contribuyentes

El objetivo de estas acciones sería reforzar la vigilancia en las donatarias que hacen uso de las factureras
“Todos mis ex novios piensan que estoy loca”: Selena Gomez declaró que no le importa lo que crean de ella

La cantante se encuentra promocionando su línea de maquillaje, Rare Beauty
Presupuesto 2021: 4.84% se dedicará a Seguridad y Paz

La Sedena tendrá un incremento del 19.7% en sus recursos para el 2021 y la Semar del 5.7%
Exitosa prueba de “un auto volador” con una persona a bordo en Japón

Un video de la compañía de ingeniería SkyDrive muestra un vehículo tripulado compacto que usa ocho propulsores para flotar en el aire y moverse
Boeing detectó un tercer problema en sus Dreamliner 787 y demorará las entregas para examinarlos "rigurosamente”

El fabricante también informó que se puso en contacto con aerolíneas que operan ocho de estos aviones porque necesitan ser retirados y reparados antes de que puedan volver al servicio
El régimen persa presentó nuevos cargos contra una ciudadana británica-iraní detenida en Teherán

La familia teme que Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe sea sometida a un nuevo proceso en 2021, cuando cumpla su actual condena a cinco años
Henrique Capriles: “Votar o no votar es un falso dilema. El verdadero dilema es si luchamos o no luchamos”

El dirigente de Primero Justicia respondió a las acusaciones en torno a su posición sobre las elecciones del 6 de diciembre, pero advirtió: “¿No será que lo que hace Nicolás Maduro es para que no participemos?”
El dictador Nicolás Maduro propone administrar la vacuna rusa contra el COVID-19 a los candidatos inscritos en las parlamentarias

Parte de la oposición anunció que se abstendrá de participar en los comicios previstos para el 6 de diciembre alegando que está amañado a favor del régimen chavista
Hacienda prevé aumento de presupuesto a principales universidades públicas de México

El presupuesto que se otorga a la educación superior forma parte de la Política Social de la administración de Andrés Manuel López Obrador
Cómo participaría México en la vacuna que Oxford y AstraZeneca suspendieron por reacciones adversas

El acuerdo incluía la colaboración del gobierno mexicano y Argentina para la producción y distribución de la vacuna en la región de América Latina y el Caribe
