ADVISORY CALIFORNIA-WILDFIRES/SAN FRANCISCO

Orange haze hangs over San Francisco's Bay Area

Start: 09 Sep 2020 18:31 GMT

End: 09 Sep 2020 19:24 GMT

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - An orange haze hangs over San Francisco's Bay Area as smoke from the state's wildfires travels into the upper atmosphere and blocks the sunlight.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA.

DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL

Source: nbc

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Weather

Audio: Mute

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com