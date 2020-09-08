Martes 8 de Septiembre de 2020
ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-DEPARTURE --POSSIBLE ONLY

Por REUTERSSEP 08
8 de Septiembre de 2020

Trump departs White House en route to Florida and North Carolina

Start: 08 Sep 2020 12:00 GMT

End: 08 Sep 2020 16:00 GMT

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND - US President Donald Trump departs from Washington DC en route to campaign events in Florida and North Carolina.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: US NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Volkswagen rompió relaciones con la concesionaria que exhibió foto con símbolo nazi

Las imágenes generaron indignación en redes sociales, pues los contrarios aseguraron que se trata de una apología al odio y el racismo
Qué pasó con el tatuaje de Belinda que se hizo Criss Angel

El nombre del mago resurgió con fuerza tras los tatuajes que se hizo Christian Nodal
Naturaleza y fauna: el lago de Texcoco recupera terrenos donde estaría el fallido NAIM

El presidente Andrés Manuel López Obrador decidió cancelar su construcción, valuada en unos USD 13,000 millones, basándose en los resultados de una cuestionada consulta popular
Maestro lanzó iniciativa para compartir internet a niños, a cambio fue intimidado en Chiapas

El docente de Comitán lleva su combi con internet a comunidades e invita a negocios a compartir el internet para que los estudiantes no se queden sin estudiar, sin embargo fue cuestionado por las autoridades
Seis de cada 10 programas sociales prioritarios de AMLO presentan fallas: Coneval

De los 17 programas sociales prioritarios en 2019, 11 presentaron fallas debido a la falta de claridad del problema que buscan resolver
Becas para el Bienestar Benito Juárez: cómo inscribirse a “Promotores de Clubes por la Paz” y recibir el apoyo de 10,000 pesos

El monto se ofrece a estudiantes y docentes de alguna de las IPES que participan
Google y Facebook apuntan al próximo verano para el regreso a las oficinas: cómo su proyección puede ayudar a otros empresarios

Las tecnológicas propusieron a julio de 2021 como el plazo para que se retomen las actividades presenciales en sus centros de trabajo
UNAM estima que el 20% de su matrícula está en riesgo de deserción escolar

La institución comenzará clases el próximo lunes 21 de septiembre
Luis Suárez deberá aprobar un examen especial para que se concrete su pase a la Juventus

A la espera del acuerdo entre el club italiano y el Barcelona, el delantero uruguayo tiene que completar un trámite burocrático para mudarse a Turín
Aprende en Casa II de la SEP: clases en internet y preguntas del 8 de septiembre para secundaria

Las preguntas y temas del programa de 1° y 2° de primaria en Aprende en Casa II para el día de hoy
La fiscal general de Ecuador dijo que el fallo que inhabilita a Rafael Correa para presentarse en las elecciones es un triunfo para el país

Diana Salazar sostuvo que toda la nación “ha sido vencedora”. La Justicia desestimó el último recurso legal del ex presidente en un caso de corrupción, cuya condena le impide ser candidato
“Compa Playa”: el capo originario de Playa Vicente que inició una guerra en Oaxaca y Veracruz

“El Playa” inició su historial criminal fuera de Veracruz, en las filas del Cártel de Sinaloa
