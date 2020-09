ADVISORY TURKEY-POLITICS/FM

Turkish FM Cavusoglu holds newser with Congolese (RC) counterpart

Start: 08 Sep 2020 10:31 GMT

End: 08 Sep 2020 11:25 GMT

ANKARA, TURKEY - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to have press conference with Foreign Minister of the Republic of Congo, Jean-Claude Gakosso

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTRY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Turkey

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com