ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CHINA-AWARDS

Por REUTERSSEP 08
8 de Septiembre de 2020

Xi Jinping commends role models in fight against COVID-19

Start: 08 Sep 2020 02:12 GMT

End: 08 Sep 2020 04:11 GMT

BEIJING, CHINA - Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a meeting to commend role models in China's fight against the COVID-19 epidemic. Xi is expected to deliver a speech and present medals.

SCHEDULE:

0035GMT - Motorcade arrives

0200GMT - Ceremony begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE CHINA

DIGITAL: NO USE CHINA

Source: CCTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH MANDARIN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

El mundo del deporte cierra filas ante AMLO: le pidieron que no retire apoyos rumbo a Tokio 2020

Los atletas se unieron en una comisión para evitar que desaparezca el Fondo para el Deporte de Alto Rendimiento o, en su defecto, que haya certidumbre de los apoyos económicos tras su extinción
El mundo del deporte cierra filas ante AMLO: le pidieron que no retire apoyos rumbo a Tokio 2020

Los atletas se unieron en una comisión para evitar que desaparezca el Fondo para el Deporte de Alto Rendimiento o, en su defecto, que haya certidumbre de los apoyos económicos tras su extinción
Quién era Xavier Ortíz del grupo Garibaldi y por qué su muerte repentina conmocionó a Mexico

Pasó de ser un cirujano dentista a incursionar en el modelaje, música, cine y teatro a lo largo de una fructífera carrera en los años 90
Quién era Xavier Ortíz del grupo Garibaldi y por qué su muerte repentina conmocionó a Mexico

Pasó de ser un cirujano dentista a incursionar en el modelaje, música, cine y teatro a lo largo de una fructífera carrera en los años 90
INE eligió a las tres empresas que se encargarán de realizar encuestas para elegir nuevo presidente de Morena

Un grupo de expertos aprobará un documento metodológico que entregarán a la Comisión de Prerrogativas y Partidos Políticos del INE a más tardar el 13 de septiembre de 2020
INE eligió a las tres empresas que se encargarán de realizar encuestas para elegir nuevo presidente de Morena

Un grupo de expertos aprobará un documento metodológico que entregarán a la Comisión de Prerrogativas y Partidos Políticos del INE a más tardar el 13 de septiembre de 2020
Réplica al Segundo Informe de Claudia Sheinbaum será virtual, determinó el Congreso de la CDMX

El pasado 2 de septiembre, la jefa de gobierno presentó oficialmente el reporte de su administración, donde reconoció que el COVID-19 fue determinante para ajustar el presupuesto
Réplica al Segundo Informe de Claudia Sheinbaum será virtual, determinó el Congreso de la CDMX

El pasado 2 de septiembre, la jefa de gobierno presentó oficialmente el reporte de su administración, donde reconoció que el COVID-19 fue determinante para ajustar el presupuesto
Calderón, Krauze, Zedillo y Cárdenas: la curiosa alianza que propuso Quadri para derrotar al “régimen”

El ex candidato presidencial también incluyó a personajes políticos como Ricardo Anaya, Margarita Zavala, Diego Fernández, Jesús Zambrano, entre otros
Calderón, Krauze, Zedillo y Cárdenas: la curiosa alianza que propuso Quadri para derrotar al “régimen”

El ex candidato presidencial también incluyó a personajes políticos como Ricardo Anaya, Margarita Zavala, Diego Fernández, Jesús Zambrano, entre otros
Arabia Saudita anuló las cinco penas capitales por el asesinato del periodista Jamal Khashoggi

Los acusados, cuya identidad no fue revelada por las autoridades, fueron condenados a 20 años de prisión. El veredicto fue criticado por la relatora especial de la ONU para las ejecuciones extrajudiciales, Agnès Callamard, y por Hatice Cengiz, novia de la víctima, quien tildó de “farsa” el fallo
Arabia Saudita anuló las cinco penas capitales por el asesinato del periodista Jamal Khashoggi

Los acusados, cuya identidad no fue revelada por las autoridades, fueron condenados a 20 años de prisión. El veredicto fue criticado por la relatora especial de la ONU para las ejecuciones extrajudiciales, Agnès Callamard, y por Hatice Cengiz, novia de la víctima, quien tildó de “farsa” el fallo
Por qué le molestaron a AMLO las pintas sobre el retrato de Francisco I. Madero en la CNDH

Durante la conferencia matutina de este lunes, el presidente manifestó que un luchador social que se reveló contra el porfiriato merece respeto
Por qué le molestaron a AMLO las pintas sobre el retrato de Francisco I. Madero en la CNDH

Durante la conferencia matutina de este lunes, el presidente manifestó que un luchador social que se reveló contra el porfiriato merece respeto
Brasil registró la menor cantidad de muertes diarias por coronavirus desde abril, con 310 decesos en las últimas 24 horas

El total de fallecidos ascendió a 126.960, mientras que el número de infectados se ubica en los 4.147.794. Con estos datos, se mantiene la tendencia a la ralentización de la pandemia en el tercer país más afectado en todo el mundo
Brasil registró la menor cantidad de muertes diarias por coronavirus desde abril, con 310 decesos en las últimas 24 horas

El total de fallecidos ascendió a 126.960, mientras que el número de infectados se ubica en los 4.147.794. Con estos datos, se mantiene la tendencia a la ralentización de la pandemia en el tercer país más afectado en todo el mundo
La maldición de los tatuajes de los ex novios de Belinda

Tras el reciente tatuaje de Christian Nodal con la mirada de Belinda, surgen versiones que señalan que podría ser señal de un mal augurio
La maldición de los tatuajes de los ex novios de Belinda

Tras el reciente tatuaje de Christian Nodal con la mirada de Belinda, surgen versiones que señalan que podría ser señal de un mal augurio
Pugna en Morena por la candidatura a gobernador de Sinaloa para sustituir a Quirino Ordaz

A nueve meses de las elecciones de 2021, hay dos aspirantes a la candidatura para gobernador de Sinaloa que compiten por el consentimiento del partido de AMLO, que se posiciona como favorito en las encuestas
Pugna en Morena por la candidatura a gobernador de Sinaloa para sustituir a Quirino Ordaz

A nueve meses de las elecciones de 2021, hay dos aspirantes a la candidatura para gobernador de Sinaloa que compiten por el consentimiento del partido de AMLO, que se posiciona como favorito en las encuestas
Médicos cubanos que trabajaron en México por la pandemia de COVID-19 ejercieron sin registro migratorio

Los profesionales sanitarios del Ministerio de Salud de la isla caribeña trabajaron en tierra azteca hasta julio
Médicos cubanos que trabajaron en México por la pandemia de COVID-19 ejercieron sin registro migratorio

Los profesionales sanitarios del Ministerio de Salud de la isla caribeña trabajaron en tierra azteca hasta julio
Giro inesperado en el futuro de Cristian Pavón: el nuevo frente abierto entre Boca y Los Ángeles Galaxy

El delantero de 24 años es una de las figuras de la Major League Soccer (MLS), pero su ficha le pertenece al Xeneize y deberá retornar a fin de este año
Giro inesperado en el futuro de Cristian Pavón: el nuevo frente abierto entre Boca y Los Ángeles Galaxy

El delantero de 24 años es una de las figuras de la Major League Soccer (MLS), pero su ficha le pertenece al Xeneize y deberá retornar a fin de este año
