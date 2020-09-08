Lunes 7 de Septiembre de 2020
AMÉRICAARGENTINATENDENCIASDEPORTESMÉXICO
Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CHINA-AWARDS

Por REUTERSSEP 08
8 de Septiembre de 2020

Xi Jinping commends role models in fight against COVID-19

Start: 08 Sep 2020 02:12 GMT

End: 08 Sep 2020 12:00 GMT

BEIJING, CHINA - Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a meeting to commend role models in China's fight against the COVID-19 epidemic. Xi is expected to deliver a speech and present medals.

SCHEDULE:

0035GMT - Motorcade arrives

0200GMT - Ceremony begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE CHINA

DIGITAL: NO USE CHINA

Source: CCTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH MANDARIN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Chepa Hernández, el futbolista que le va a La Máquina y anotó el primer gol en el regreso del fútbol al Estadio Azul

Chepa Hernández, el futbolista que le va a La Máquina y anotó el primer gol en el regreso del fútbol al Estadio Azul

Este fue también el primer gol como profesional en la carrera del mediocampista de los Leones Negros
Este fue también el primer gol como profesional en la carrera del mediocampista de los Leones Negros

Chepa Hernández, el futbolista que le va a La Máquina y anotó el primer gol en el regreso del fútbol al Estadio Azul

Chepa Hernández, el futbolista que le va a La Máquina y anotó el primer gol en el regreso del fútbol al Estadio Azul

Este fue también el primer gol como profesional en la carrera del mediocampista de los Leones Negros
Este fue también el primer gol como profesional en la carrera del mediocampista de los Leones Negros

Paty Manterola dedicó conmovedor mensaje por muerte de Xavier Ortiz

Paty Manterola dedicó conmovedor mensaje por muerte de Xavier Ortiz

Los ex integrantes de Garibaldi estuvieron casados durante cinco años hasta 2004; Katia Llanos y Luisa Fernanda también reaccionaron a la pérdida de su ex compañero
Los ex integrantes de Garibaldi estuvieron casados durante cinco años hasta 2004; Katia Llanos y Luisa Fernanda también reaccionaron a la pérdida de su ex compañero

Paty Manterola dedicó conmovedor mensaje por muerte de Xavier Ortiz

Paty Manterola dedicó conmovedor mensaje por muerte de Xavier Ortiz

Los ex integrantes de Garibaldi estuvieron casados durante cinco años hasta 2004; Katia Llanos y Luisa Fernanda también reaccionaron a la pérdida de su ex compañero
Los ex integrantes de Garibaldi estuvieron casados durante cinco años hasta 2004; Katia Llanos y Luisa Fernanda también reaccionaron a la pérdida de su ex compañero

Cadera fracturada, un pulmón perforado y semanas en terapia intensiva: la desgracia que alcanzó a Xavier Ortiz antes de su muerte

Cadera fracturada, un pulmón perforado y semanas en terapia intensiva: la desgracia que alcanzó a Xavier Ortiz antes de su muerte

En 2011 el actor y cantante sufrió un aparatoso accidente a bordo de su motocicleta que deterioró su calidad de vida
En 2011 el actor y cantante sufrió un aparatoso accidente a bordo de su motocicleta que deterioró su calidad de vida

Cadera fracturada, un pulmón perforado y semanas en terapia intensiva: la desgracia que alcanzó a Xavier Ortiz antes de su muerte

Cadera fracturada, un pulmón perforado y semanas en terapia intensiva: la desgracia que alcanzó a Xavier Ortiz antes de su muerte

En 2011 el actor y cantante sufrió un aparatoso accidente a bordo de su motocicleta que deterioró su calidad de vida
En 2011 el actor y cantante sufrió un aparatoso accidente a bordo de su motocicleta que deterioró su calidad de vida

Quiénes son los aspirantes a la presidencia de Morena, el partido de AMLO

Quiénes son los aspirantes a la presidencia de Morena, el partido de AMLO

El cargo se definirá a través de una encuesta abierta; también se determinará quién ocupará la Secretaría General
El cargo se definirá a través de una encuesta abierta; también se determinará quién ocupará la Secretaría General

Quiénes son los aspirantes a la presidencia de Morena, el partido de AMLO

Quiénes son los aspirantes a la presidencia de Morena, el partido de AMLO

El cargo se definirá a través de una encuesta abierta; también se determinará quién ocupará la Secretaría General
El cargo se definirá a través de una encuesta abierta; también se determinará quién ocupará la Secretaría General

La tragedia de otro ex Garibaldi: Pilar Montenegro, su desaparición de los escenarios y su extraña enfermedad

La tragedia de otro ex Garibaldi: Pilar Montenegro, su desaparición de los escenarios y su extraña enfermedad

Después de la ruptura del grupo, emprendió su carrera como solista en la llegó a estar en altos puestos de popularidad
Después de la ruptura del grupo, emprendió su carrera como solista en la llegó a estar en altos puestos de popularidad

La tragedia de otro ex Garibaldi: Pilar Montenegro, su desaparición de los escenarios y su extraña enfermedad

La tragedia de otro ex Garibaldi: Pilar Montenegro, su desaparición de los escenarios y su extraña enfermedad

Después de la ruptura del grupo, emprendió su carrera como solista en la llegó a estar en altos puestos de popularidad
Después de la ruptura del grupo, emprendió su carrera como solista en la llegó a estar en altos puestos de popularidad

Tribunal federal negó amparo a Emilio Lozoya: seguirá investigación por delitos electorales en caso Odebrecht

Tribunal federal negó amparo a Emilio Lozoya: seguirá investigación por delitos electorales en caso Odebrecht

El ex director de Pemex argumentó que las acusaciones en su contra ya habían prescrito, pero las autoridades podrán seguir pesquisas sobre supuestos sobornos para financiar elecciones de 2015
El ex director de Pemex argumentó que las acusaciones en su contra ya habían prescrito, pero las autoridades podrán seguir pesquisas sobre supuestos sobornos para financiar elecciones de 2015

Tribunal federal negó amparo a Emilio Lozoya: seguirá investigación por delitos electorales en caso Odebrecht

Tribunal federal negó amparo a Emilio Lozoya: seguirá investigación por delitos electorales en caso Odebrecht

El ex director de Pemex argumentó que las acusaciones en su contra ya habían prescrito, pero las autoridades podrán seguir pesquisas sobre supuestos sobornos para financiar elecciones de 2015
El ex director de Pemex argumentó que las acusaciones en su contra ya habían prescrito, pero las autoridades podrán seguir pesquisas sobre supuestos sobornos para financiar elecciones de 2015

Este es el Calendario Electoral y el nuevo partido político que participará en las elecciones del 2021

Este es el Calendario Electoral y el nuevo partido político que participará en las elecciones del 2021

El Instituto Nacional electoral supervisará las elecciones más grandes que se han realizado en la historia de México
El Instituto Nacional electoral supervisará las elecciones más grandes que se han realizado en la historia de México

Este es el Calendario Electoral y el nuevo partido político que participará en las elecciones del 2021

Este es el Calendario Electoral y el nuevo partido político que participará en las elecciones del 2021

El Instituto Nacional electoral supervisará las elecciones más grandes que se han realizado en la historia de México
El Instituto Nacional electoral supervisará las elecciones más grandes que se han realizado en la historia de México

Coronavirus en México: muertos llegaron a 67,781 y contagios a 637,509

Coronavirus en México: muertos llegaron a 67,781 y contagios a 637,509

La Secretaría de Salud informa diariamente el avance de la enfermedad de COVID-19 en el país
La Secretaría de Salud informa diariamente el avance de la enfermedad de COVID-19 en el país

Coronavirus en México: muertos llegaron a 67,781 y contagios a 637,509

Coronavirus en México: muertos llegaron a 67,781 y contagios a 637,509

La Secretaría de Salud informa diariamente el avance de la enfermedad de COVID-19 en el país
La Secretaría de Salud informa diariamente el avance de la enfermedad de COVID-19 en el país

David y Victoria Beckham revelaron que tuvieron COVID-19: se habrían contagiado en una fiesta en Los Ángeles

David y Victoria Beckham revelaron que tuvieron COVID-19: se habrían contagiado en una fiesta en Los Ángeles

Poco después de contraer la enfermedad, familiares y colaboradores cercanos de la pareja también mostraron síntomas, por lo que creen que pueden haber sido ellos quienes se las hayan transmitido
Poco después de contraer la enfermedad, familiares y colaboradores cercanos de la pareja también mostraron síntomas, por lo que creen que pueden haber sido ellos quienes se las hayan transmitido

David y Victoria Beckham revelaron que tuvieron COVID-19: se habrían contagiado en una fiesta en Los Ángeles

David y Victoria Beckham revelaron que tuvieron COVID-19: se habrían contagiado en una fiesta en Los Ángeles

Poco después de contraer la enfermedad, familiares y colaboradores cercanos de la pareja también mostraron síntomas, por lo que creen que pueden haber sido ellos quienes se las hayan transmitido
Poco después de contraer la enfermedad, familiares y colaboradores cercanos de la pareja también mostraron síntomas, por lo que creen que pueden haber sido ellos quienes se las hayan transmitido

Dominic Thiem y Serena Williams avanzaron a los cuartos de final del US Open

Dominic Thiem y Serena Williams avanzaron a los cuartos de final del US Open

Dos de los máximos candidatos a quedarse con el certamen en la rama femenina y masculina, respectivamente, no tuvieron inconvenientes este lunes
Dos de los máximos candidatos a quedarse con el certamen en la rama femenina y masculina, respectivamente, no tuvieron inconvenientes este lunes

Dominic Thiem y Serena Williams avanzaron a los cuartos de final del US Open

Dominic Thiem y Serena Williams avanzaron a los cuartos de final del US Open

Dos de los máximos candidatos a quedarse con el certamen en la rama femenina y masculina, respectivamente, no tuvieron inconvenientes este lunes
Dos de los máximos candidatos a quedarse con el certamen en la rama femenina y masculina, respectivamente, no tuvieron inconvenientes este lunes

Diez años de noviazgo y cinco de matrimonio: el romance de Xavier Ortiz y Patricia Manterola que nació en Garibaldi

Diez años de noviazgo y cinco de matrimonio: el romance de Xavier Ortiz y Patricia Manterola que nació en Garibaldi

La pareja se mantuvo en la mira del ojo público por muchos años, pero la relación llegó a su fin de manera inesperada
La pareja se mantuvo en la mira del ojo público por muchos años, pero la relación llegó a su fin de manera inesperada

Diez años de noviazgo y cinco de matrimonio: el romance de Xavier Ortiz y Patricia Manterola que nació en Garibaldi

Diez años de noviazgo y cinco de matrimonio: el romance de Xavier Ortiz y Patricia Manterola que nació en Garibaldi

La pareja se mantuvo en la mira del ojo público por muchos años, pero la relación llegó a su fin de manera inesperada
La pareja se mantuvo en la mira del ojo público por muchos años, pero la relación llegó a su fin de manera inesperada

Alianza Federalista rompió con la Conago: 10 gobernadores abandonarán las reuniones con AMLO

Alianza Federalista rompió con la Conago: 10 gobernadores abandonarán las reuniones con AMLO

De acuerdo con el gobernador de Chihuahua, no existe diálogo y colaboración efectiva
De acuerdo con el gobernador de Chihuahua, no existe diálogo y colaboración efectiva

Alianza Federalista rompió con la Conago: 10 gobernadores abandonarán las reuniones con AMLO

Alianza Federalista rompió con la Conago: 10 gobernadores abandonarán las reuniones con AMLO

De acuerdo con el gobernador de Chihuahua, no existe diálogo y colaboración efectiva
De acuerdo con el gobernador de Chihuahua, no existe diálogo y colaboración efectiva
MAS NOTICIAS