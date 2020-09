ADVISORY --FLASH-- BELARUS-ELECTION/BORDER

--FLASH-- Belarus CCTV footage said to show opposition leaders crossing into Ukraine

Start: 08 Sep 2020 11:27 GMT

End: 08 Sep 2020 11:28 GMT

UNKNOWN LOCATION - CCTV footage released by the Belarusian Border Guards said to show opposition leaders crossing border into Ukraine.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY "BELARUSIAN STATE BORDER COMMITTEE"

DIGITAL: MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY "BELARUSIAN STATE BORDER COMMITTEE"

Source: BELARUSIAN STATE BORDER COMMITTEE

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belarus

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: MUTE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com