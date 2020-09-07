Lunes 7 de Septiembre de 2020
Fuegos artificiales en fiesta desatan incendio forestal en California

7 de Septiembre de 2020

ADDS record high temps in LA, UPDATES details of fires, state of emergency in five counties ///Los Angeles, 7 Set 2020 (AFP) - A firework at a gender reveal party triggered a wildfire in southern California that has destroyed 7,000 acres (2,800 hectares) and forced many residents to flee their homes, the fire department said Sunday.More than 500 firefighters and four helicopters were battling the El Dorado blaze east of San Bernardino, which started Saturday morning, California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) said.Residents of several communities in the area have been ordered to evacuate."CAL FIRE Law Enforcement has determined the El Dorado Fire, burning near Oak Glen in San Bernardino County, was caused by a smoke generating pyrotechnic device, used during a gender reveal party," Cal Fire said on Twitter."Those responsible for starting fires due to negligence or illegal activity can be held financially and criminally responsible," it warned.Gender reveal parties are held during pregnancy to unveil the sex of the expected child, sometimes announced by pink or blue smoke fireworks.California has been baking under scorching conditions with temperatures reaching a record 121 degrees Fahrenheit (49 Celsius) on Sunday in Woodland Hills, an all-time high for Los Angeles county, the National Weather Service said.With the hot and dry conditions, California has suffered a particularly busy fire season this year, with more than 1.6 million acres destroyed so far, including in three of the biggest blazes in the state's history.In northern California, more than 200 people were airlifted to safety over the weekend after a fast-moving wildfire trapped them near the Mammoth Pool Reservoir northeast of Fresno.They were rescued by military helicopters, with dozens packed into a Chinook, a photograph posted by the California National Guard showed.The Creek Fire, which started on Friday in steep and rugged terrain, has so far spread to 73,000 acres, according to the US Forest Service, making it one of the largest.More than 800 firefighters were battling the blaze.Another rapidly-spreading fire near San Diego, Valley Fire, has so far spread to 10,000 acres and destroyed 11 structures, Cal Fire said.California governor Gavin Newsom on Sunday declared a state of emergency for five counties affected by the Creek, El Dorado and Valley fires."The fires have burned tens of thousands of acres, destroyed homes and caused the evacuation of thousands of residents," the governor's office said.Record temperatures over the three-day Labor Day weekend have aggravated already dangerous fire conditions and further stressed exhausted California firefighters.bur-mtp/fox -------------------------------------------------------------

Censura en Instagram y Facebook: ¿quién decide qué podemos decir en las redes sociales?

“Ignorante e indolente”: las duras críticas al gobierno de AMLO de parte de sus propios ex funcionarios

Movimiento Ciudadano se desmarca de Lady Mi Muchacha: Tagle pide el fin de escándalos machistas y clasistas en el partido

De la Copa Libertadores a la LBM: la conmovedora historia de Luis Páez, futbolista colombiano de Neza FC

El negocio millonario detrás del viaje de Brad Pitt y su nueva novia a su mansión, Château Miraval

Sismo trepidatorio sorprende a Cuernavaca

“Mi mayor agradecimiento”: Sheinbaum reconoció ayuda del Ejército a la CDMX durante la pandemia

Shakira deslumbró a sus fanáticos con unas fotos posando en bikini y al natural

Oficial: James Rodríguez es nuevo jugador del Everton de la Premier League

La Casa de Papel: una actriz de la serie confesó que habría rechazado participar “si hubiera sabido lo que iba a durar”

Horarios y partidos a seguir de la jornada 9 de la Liga MX: Pumas a conservar el invicto, Cruz Azul por la revancha

España se convirtió en el primer país europeo en superar el medio millón de casos de Covid-19

