ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA-VACCINE

Australian prime minister neswer

Start: 07 Sep 2020 01:57 GMT

End: 07 Sep 2020 12:00 GMT

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA – Australian prime minister Scott Morrison holds a news conference with Health Minister, Greg Hunt and Secretary of the Department of Health Brendan Murphy to discuss the potential coronavirus vaccine

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE AUSTRALIA

DIGITAL: NO USE AUSTRALIA .COM.AU INTERNET SITES / ANY INTERNET SITE OF ANY AUSTRALIA BASED MEDIA ORGANISATIONS OR MOBILE PLATFORMS / AUSTRALIA NVO CLIENTS / SMH.COM .AU / NEWS.COM.AU

Source: AUSTRALIAN BROADCASTING CORPORATIO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Australia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com