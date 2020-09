ADVISORY BRITAIN-ASSANGE/

Julian Assange extradition hearing at the Old Bailey

Start: 07 Sep 2020 07:29 GMT

End: 07 Sep 2020 12:00 GMT

LONDON - Live view of court exterior as Julian Assange extradition hearing takes place at the Old Bailey.

Please note it is to be confirmed if Assange will appear in person.

SCHEDULE:

0900GMT - hearing due to start

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com