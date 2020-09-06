Sábado 5 de Septiembre de 2020
Detenciones en protestas contra el confinamiento en Australia

5 de Septiembre de 2020

Dozens arrested in 'Freedom Day' Aussie lockdown protests =(Video+Fotos)= Melbourne, 5 Set 2020 (AFP) - Over a dozen anti-lockdown protesters were arrested Saturday in Melbourne, as those deliberately flouting stay-at-home orders clashed with Australian police.Ignoring official warnings and public health orders, several hundred people gathered at an illegal protest -- promoted by several virus related conspiracy theory groups online -- calling for an end to lockdown measures.A huge police presence responded, arresting 17 as the crowd chanted "freedom" and "scam" towards lines of officers who repeatedly attempted to move people on.Two protesters were seen raising their arms in a Nazi salute at officers and yelling "Heil Dan", comparing the state of Victoria's premier Daniel Andrews to Adolf Hitler, while standing on the forecourt of the Shrine of Remembrance -- a war memorial which partly commemorates Australians killed fighting in World War II.Demonstrators moved to a nearby park before being surrounded by police and eventually dispersing.Officers said they issued 160 fines for breaching health orders and were expecting to hand out more in coming days.Several attendees told AFP they were protesting the government's response to the pandemic, which has killed more than 865,000 people around the world, labelling it overblown or an outright "scam"."We are in a city where the cure from Daniel Andrews is actually worse than what's happening," protester Fiona Kat said.The "Freedom Day" events were largely promoted by several loosely-connected groups online that espouse anti-vaccination and virus related conspiracy theories.Rallies were also held around the country, with 14 people arrested at protests in Sydney and Byron Bay.Despite Victoria's second wave, Australia has dealt relatively well with the virus allowing the rest of the country to roll back restrictions.The nation has recorded over 26,200 cases and 748 deaths in a population of 25 million.Before the protest, Victorian premier Andrews told people to stay home and warned the gathering could jeopardise a path out of lockdown, which is expected to be outlined on Sunday."It is not safe, it is not smart, it is not lawful," he told media."In fact, it is absolutely selfish."str-al/rbu -------------------------------------------------------------

Los trabajadores de la salud de Venezuela comenzaron a cobrar un bono mensual de USD 100 financiado con recursos congelados en cuentas de los EEUU

Lo anunció el presidente interino Juan Guaidó, que gestionó los fondos con el Departamento del Tesoro norteamericano. “Intentaron bloquearlo, pero no pudieron”, denunció
Un alcalde peruano le envió una carta sellada con sangre al presidente Martín Vizcarra para que anule la cuarentena por el coronavirus

Se trata de Arturo Fernández, gobernante del distrito de Moche, situado en la provincia de Trujillo. “Esta sangre representa a las cientos y miles de muertes en el Perú, de la gente que no debió morir”, manifestó
Venezuela: fuerza, unidad y fraude

Novak Djokovic le dedicó un emotivo posteo al tenista argentino Gustavo Fernández: “Es una real inspiración”

Los número 1 del mundo en su especialidad se reunieron en un entrenamiento del US Open. “Fue muy amable al responder todas mis preguntas”, dijo Nole
Coronavirus en México: cifra de muertos aumentó a 67,326 y contagios a 629,409

López-Gatell informó que el decremento de casos por COVID-19 en el país se estancó hace dos semanas debido a la reapertura de actividades con los semáforos epidemiológicos
También los narcotraficantes: complicaciones de COVID-19 provocaron muerte de “el Rino”, operador del Cártel de Sinaloa

Fue identificado como el líder de una emboscada a un convoy militar que transportaba a un herido de Badiraguato, en el cual perdieron la vida seis elementos del ejército
Se forma tormenta tropical Julio en costas de Guerrero: se originó de remanentes de Nana

Provocará lluvias, nubosidad y olejaes de hasta 2 metros de altura en las costas de Guerrero, Michoacán y Oaxaca
Artistas crearon movimiento “She se puede”: busca empoderar a las mujeres latinas

Eva Longoria y América Ferrera fueron las encargadas de organizar el movimiento
Facebook bloqueó la transmisión del francés que decidió dejarse morir en vivo luego de que le negaran la eutanasia

“Nuestras normas no permiten la representación de intentos de suicidio”, explicó un portavoz de la red social. Alain Cocq, quien sufre de una enfermedad incurable, intentaba mostrar su agonía para denunciar las actuales leyes sobre la muerte digna en Francia
Una “exquisitez de la pequeña burguesía” como lo llama AMLO: el estrés en realidad puede causar graves problemas de salud

Existen muchas causas, pero al detectarlo en sus primeras etapas es más fácil combatirlo
Brasil sumó 30.000 nuevos casos de COVID-19 en un día y ya superó los 4,1 millones

Con 682 fallecidos, es el tercer día consecutivo que el país registra cifra de muertos por debajo de los m
NFL: Isaac Alarcón quedó fuera de la plantilla final de los Cowboys de Dallas; la temporada 20-21 inicia este jueves

Sin embargo, el mexicano de 22 años de edad podría firmar este domingo para ser parte del equipo de prácticas y ser opción en la franquicia para la temporada 2021-2022
