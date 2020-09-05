Sábado 5 de Septiembre de 2020
ADVISORY LEBANON-CRISIS/BLAST-LIFE-NEWSER

Por REUTERSSEP 05
5 de Septiembre de 2020

Chilean rescue workers newser as search through rubble continues

Start: 05 Sep 2020 18:56 GMT

End: 05 Sep 2020 19:56 GMT

BEIRUT: Chilean rescue workers hold a news conference as Lebanese rescue workers continue searching through rubble in a residential area after signs of life were detected under the masonry. The area was severely damaged on Aug. 4 after a catastrophic explosion at the Beirut port sent shockwaves through the capital, killing at least 180 people and injuring some 6,000.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Lebanon

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL WITH SPANISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

