ADVISORY LEBANON-CRISIS/BLAST-LIFE-NEWSER

Chilean rescue workers newser as search through rubble continues
Start: 05 Sep 2020 18:56 GMT
End: 05 Sep 2020 19:56 GMT
BEIRUT: Chilean rescue workers hold a news conference as Lebanese rescue workers continue searching through rubble in a residential area after signs of life were detected under the masonry. The area was severely damaged on Aug. 4 after a catastrophic explosion at the Beirut port sent shockwaves through the capital, killing at least 180 people and injuring some 6,000.
