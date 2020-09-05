Sábado 5 de Septiembre de 2020
AMÉRICAARGENTINATENDENCIASDEPORTESMÉXICO
Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/ISRAEL-PROTESTS-NEW SOURCE-

Por REUTERSSEP 05
3 de Septiembre de 2020

Israelis protest around Prime Minister Netanyahu's residence

Start: 05 Sep 2020 16:50 GMT

End: 05 Sep 2020 17:50 GMT

JERUSALEM - Thousands of Israelis flock to Jerusalem's Paris Sqaure, near Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence, which has become a focal point for protests against his alleged corruption and the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

SCHEDULE:

1700GMT - Protest starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE ISRAEL

DIGITAL: NO USE ISRAEL

Source: POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Jerusalem

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

El Acuerdo de paz entre Emiratos Árabes Unidos e Israel viene a demostrar que el conflicto árabe-israelí ha dejado de existir

El Acuerdo de paz entre Emiratos Árabes Unidos e Israel viene a demostrar que el conflicto árabe-israelí ha dejado de existir

El Acuerdo de paz entre Emiratos Árabes Unidos e Israel viene a demostrar que el conflicto árabe-israelí ha dejado de existir

El Acuerdo de paz entre Emiratos Árabes Unidos e Israel viene a demostrar que el conflicto árabe-israelí ha dejado de existir

Las impactantes imágenes de la galaxia inclinada tomadas por el Telescopio Espacial Hubble

Las impactantes imágenes de la galaxia inclinada tomadas por el Telescopio Espacial Hubble

Las estrellas azules y naranjas de la tenue galaxia llamada NGC 2188 brillan en esta imagen
Las estrellas azules y naranjas de la tenue galaxia llamada NGC 2188 brillan en esta imagen

Las impactantes imágenes de la galaxia inclinada tomadas por el Telescopio Espacial Hubble

Las impactantes imágenes de la galaxia inclinada tomadas por el Telescopio Espacial Hubble

Las estrellas azules y naranjas de la tenue galaxia llamada NGC 2188 brillan en esta imagen
Las estrellas azules y naranjas de la tenue galaxia llamada NGC 2188 brillan en esta imagen

Aprende en Casa II: dónde repasar las clases de la semana del 31 de agosto al 4 de septiembre

Aprende en Casa II: dónde repasar las clases de la semana del 31 de agosto al 4 de septiembre

Aquí podrás encontrar el contenido de todas las clases de Aprende en Casa II desde el 31 de agosto hasta el 4 de septiembre
Aquí podrás encontrar el contenido de todas las clases de Aprende en Casa II desde el 31 de agosto hasta el 4 de septiembre

Aprende en Casa II: dónde repasar las clases de la semana del 31 de agosto al 4 de septiembre

Aprende en Casa II: dónde repasar las clases de la semana del 31 de agosto al 4 de septiembre

Aquí podrás encontrar el contenido de todas las clases de Aprende en Casa II desde el 31 de agosto hasta el 4 de septiembre
Aquí podrás encontrar el contenido de todas las clases de Aprende en Casa II desde el 31 de agosto hasta el 4 de septiembre

Coronavirus en México: muertes por COVID-19 provocaron desabasto en certificados de defunción

Coronavirus en México: muertes por COVID-19 provocaron desabasto en certificados de defunción

Sin embargo, las autoridades de salud ya distribuyeron más de un millón a todas las entidades donde hacían falta
Sin embargo, las autoridades de salud ya distribuyeron más de un millón a todas las entidades donde hacían falta

Coronavirus en México: muertes por COVID-19 provocaron desabasto en certificados de defunción

Coronavirus en México: muertes por COVID-19 provocaron desabasto en certificados de defunción

Sin embargo, las autoridades de salud ya distribuyeron más de un millón a todas las entidades donde hacían falta
Sin embargo, las autoridades de salud ya distribuyeron más de un millón a todas las entidades donde hacían falta

Así lucen los tanques con blindaje artesanal que utiliza el narcotráfico en Michoacán

Así lucen los tanques con blindaje artesanal que utiliza el narcotráfico en Michoacán

El vehículo aparentemente fue utilizado por la organización criminal conocida como “Los Viagras”
El vehículo aparentemente fue utilizado por la organización criminal conocida como “Los Viagras”

Así lucen los tanques con blindaje artesanal que utiliza el narcotráfico en Michoacán

Así lucen los tanques con blindaje artesanal que utiliza el narcotráfico en Michoacán

El vehículo aparentemente fue utilizado por la organización criminal conocida como “Los Viagras”
El vehículo aparentemente fue utilizado por la organización criminal conocida como “Los Viagras”

Así ha pasado “El Chapo” el confinamiento por la pandemia de COVID-19

Así ha pasado “El Chapo” el confinamiento por la pandemia de COVID-19

Aunque su rutina previa a la pandemia era prácticamente estar casi todo el día en su celda, el coronavirus le quitó una de las cosas que hacían diferente su vida en la cárcel de EEUU
Aunque su rutina previa a la pandemia era prácticamente estar casi todo el día en su celda, el coronavirus le quitó una de las cosas que hacían diferente su vida en la cárcel de EEUU

Así ha pasado “El Chapo” el confinamiento por la pandemia de COVID-19

Así ha pasado “El Chapo” el confinamiento por la pandemia de COVID-19

Aunque su rutina previa a la pandemia era prácticamente estar casi todo el día en su celda, el coronavirus le quitó una de las cosas que hacían diferente su vida en la cárcel de EEUU
Aunque su rutina previa a la pandemia era prácticamente estar casi todo el día en su celda, el coronavirus le quitó una de las cosas que hacían diferente su vida en la cárcel de EEUU

“Lady 3 pesos” quiere ser youtuber y lanza video en que recomienda y come tacos de chicharrón en salsa verde

“Lady 3 pesos” quiere ser youtuber y lanza video en que recomienda y come tacos de chicharrón en salsa verde

La joven que se hizo viral por sus comentarios despectivos contra unos guardias de seguridad y contra el platillo ahora busca darle un giro a su traspié y ser youtuber
La joven que se hizo viral por sus comentarios despectivos contra unos guardias de seguridad y contra el platillo ahora busca darle un giro a su traspié y ser youtuber

“Lady 3 pesos” quiere ser youtuber y lanza video en que recomienda y come tacos de chicharrón en salsa verde

“Lady 3 pesos” quiere ser youtuber y lanza video en que recomienda y come tacos de chicharrón en salsa verde

La joven que se hizo viral por sus comentarios despectivos contra unos guardias de seguridad y contra el platillo ahora busca darle un giro a su traspié y ser youtuber
La joven que se hizo viral por sus comentarios despectivos contra unos guardias de seguridad y contra el platillo ahora busca darle un giro a su traspié y ser youtuber

Quién es Porfirio Muñoz Ledo, el nuevo contendiente a la dirigencia de Morena

Quién es Porfirio Muñoz Ledo, el nuevo contendiente a la dirigencia de Morena

También buscan el puesto personalidades destacadas del Movimiento Regeneración Nacional como Gibrán Ramírez y Yeidckol Polevnsky
También buscan el puesto personalidades destacadas del Movimiento Regeneración Nacional como Gibrán Ramírez y Yeidckol Polevnsky

Quién es Porfirio Muñoz Ledo, el nuevo contendiente a la dirigencia de Morena

Quién es Porfirio Muñoz Ledo, el nuevo contendiente a la dirigencia de Morena

También buscan el puesto personalidades destacadas del Movimiento Regeneración Nacional como Gibrán Ramírez y Yeidckol Polevnsky
También buscan el puesto personalidades destacadas del Movimiento Regeneración Nacional como Gibrán Ramírez y Yeidckol Polevnsky

México Libre impugnará de inmediato la absurda decisión del INE: Margarita Zavala

México Libre impugnará de inmediato la absurda decisión del INE: Margarita Zavala

El Consejo General negó el registro de la organización como partido político con una votación de siete en contra y cuatro a favor
El Consejo General negó el registro de la organización como partido político con una votación de siete en contra y cuatro a favor

México Libre impugnará de inmediato la absurda decisión del INE: Margarita Zavala

México Libre impugnará de inmediato la absurda decisión del INE: Margarita Zavala

El Consejo General negó el registro de la organización como partido político con una votación de siete en contra y cuatro a favor
El Consejo General negó el registro de la organización como partido político con una votación de siete en contra y cuatro a favor

No hay manera de garantizar que alguna de las vacunas contra COVID-19 sea segura y eficaz: López-Gatell

No hay manera de garantizar que alguna de las vacunas contra COVID-19 sea segura y eficaz: López-Gatell

El subsecretario de Prevención y Promoción de la Salud señaló que la fase 3 es la “prueba de fuego” para determinar su éxito
El subsecretario de Prevención y Promoción de la Salud señaló que la fase 3 es la “prueba de fuego” para determinar su éxito

No hay manera de garantizar que alguna de las vacunas contra COVID-19 sea segura y eficaz: López-Gatell

No hay manera de garantizar que alguna de las vacunas contra COVID-19 sea segura y eficaz: López-Gatell

El subsecretario de Prevención y Promoción de la Salud señaló que la fase 3 es la “prueba de fuego” para determinar su éxito
El subsecretario de Prevención y Promoción de la Salud señaló que la fase 3 es la “prueba de fuego” para determinar su éxito

Sam Asghari, el novio de Britney Spears, la defendió en Instagram

Sam Asghari, el novio de Britney Spears, la defendió en Instagram

El entrenador personal respondió a un comentario negativo de una usuaria en Instagram
El entrenador personal respondió a un comentario negativo de una usuaria en Instagram

Sam Asghari, el novio de Britney Spears, la defendió en Instagram

Sam Asghari, el novio de Britney Spears, la defendió en Instagram

El entrenador personal respondió a un comentario negativo de una usuaria en Instagram
El entrenador personal respondió a un comentario negativo de una usuaria en Instagram

Una profesora universitaria de EEUU confesó que simuló tener orígenes afroamericanos

Una profesora universitaria de EEUU confesó que simuló tener orígenes afroamericanos

Una profesora universitaria de EEUU confesó que simuló tener orígenes afroamericanos

Una profesora universitaria de EEUU confesó que simuló tener orígenes afroamericanos

MAS NOTICIAS