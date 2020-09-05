Sábado 5 de Septiembre de 2020
ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/ISRAEL-PROTESTS-NEW SOURCE-

Por REUTERSSEP 05
5 de Septiembre de 2020

Israelis protest around Prime Minister Netanyahu's residence

Start: 05 Sep 2020 21:17 GMT

End: 05 Sep 2020 21:30 GMT

JERUSALEM - Thousands of Israelis flock to Jerusalem's Paris Sqaure, near Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence, which has become a focal point for protests against his alleged corruption and the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

SCHEDULE:

1700GMT - Protest starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE ISRAEL

DIGITAL: NO USE ISRAEL

Source: POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Jerusalem

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

MAS NOTICIAS