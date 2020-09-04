ADVISORY USA-SERBIA KOSOVO/--TAPE PLAYBACK

Trump particpates in signing ceremony with Serbia, Kosovo

Start: 04 Sep 2020 16:00 GMT

End: 04 Sep 2020 17:00 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES - U.S. President Donald Trump observes a signing ceremony with the President of the Republic of Serbia and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kosovo.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/Original

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com