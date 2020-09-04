Viernes 4 de Septiembre de 2020
AMÉRICAARGENTINATENDENCIASDEPORTESMÉXICO
Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/BIDEN-ECONOMY--TIME APPROX--

Por REUTERSSEP 04
4 de Septiembre de 2020

Biden delivers remarks on the economy

Start: 04 Sep 2020 16:54 GMT

End: 04 Sep 2020 17:40 GMT

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES - Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden delivers remarks in Delaware to assess the effects of U.S. President Donald Trump's handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the American economy.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Business / Economics

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Lionel Messi vs. Josep Bartomeu: la trama que derivó en el envío del burofax y el estallido en Barcelona

Lionel Messi vs. Josep Bartomeu: la trama que derivó en el envío del burofax y el estallido en Barcelona

Al romper el silencio tras manifestar su intención de irse del Barcelona, el astro argentino dejó al descubierto sus roces con el actual presidente de club
Al romper el silencio tras manifestar su intención de irse del Barcelona, el astro argentino dejó al descubierto sus roces con el actual presidente de club

Lionel Messi vs. Josep Bartomeu: la trama que derivó en el envío del burofax y el estallido en Barcelona

Lionel Messi vs. Josep Bartomeu: la trama que derivó en el envío del burofax y el estallido en Barcelona

Al romper el silencio tras manifestar su intención de irse del Barcelona, el astro argentino dejó al descubierto sus roces con el actual presidente de club
Al romper el silencio tras manifestar su intención de irse del Barcelona, el astro argentino dejó al descubierto sus roces con el actual presidente de club

“Lucca está bien, sigue adentro de la panza”: habló Mariana Echeverría, esposa de jugador del América, tras operación de emergencia

“Lucca está bien, sigue adentro de la panza”: habló Mariana Echeverría, esposa de jugador del América, tras operación de emergencia

La participante de “Me caigo de risa” fue intervenida por una apendicitis
La participante de “Me caigo de risa” fue intervenida por una apendicitis

“Lucca está bien, sigue adentro de la panza”: habló Mariana Echeverría, esposa de jugador del América, tras operación de emergencia

“Lucca está bien, sigue adentro de la panza”: habló Mariana Echeverría, esposa de jugador del América, tras operación de emergencia

La participante de “Me caigo de risa” fue intervenida por una apendicitis
La participante de “Me caigo de risa” fue intervenida por una apendicitis

“Capitán de cartón”: el duro editorial contra Lionel Messi en un diario español

“Capitán de cartón”: el duro editorial contra Lionel Messi en un diario español

Horas antes de que Leo diera a conocer su decisión de seguir en el club, un medio de España criticó con dureza el accionar de la “Pulga” tras la derrota ante Bayern Múnich y puso en la lupa su actuación como referente
Horas antes de que Leo diera a conocer su decisión de seguir en el club, un medio de España criticó con dureza el accionar de la “Pulga” tras la derrota ante Bayern Múnich y puso en la lupa su actuación como referente

“Capitán de cartón”: el duro editorial contra Lionel Messi en un diario español

“Capitán de cartón”: el duro editorial contra Lionel Messi en un diario español

Horas antes de que Leo diera a conocer su decisión de seguir en el club, un medio de España criticó con dureza el accionar de la “Pulga” tras la derrota ante Bayern Múnich y puso en la lupa su actuación como referente
Horas antes de que Leo diera a conocer su decisión de seguir en el club, un medio de España criticó con dureza el accionar de la “Pulga” tras la derrota ante Bayern Múnich y puso en la lupa su actuación como referente

La otra “renuncia” de Messi: el día que Leo dejó la selección argentina y regresó 66 días después

La otra “renuncia” de Messi: el día que Leo dejó la selección argentina y regresó 66 días después

En 2016 había anunciado su despedida de la Albiceleste, pero al poco tiempo volvió a lucir la ’10′ y la cinta de capitán
En 2016 había anunciado su despedida de la Albiceleste, pero al poco tiempo volvió a lucir la ’10′ y la cinta de capitán

La otra “renuncia” de Messi: el día que Leo dejó la selección argentina y regresó 66 días después

La otra “renuncia” de Messi: el día que Leo dejó la selección argentina y regresó 66 días después

En 2016 había anunciado su despedida de la Albiceleste, pero al poco tiempo volvió a lucir la ’10′ y la cinta de capitán
En 2016 había anunciado su despedida de la Albiceleste, pero al poco tiempo volvió a lucir la ’10′ y la cinta de capitán

Sempra sí: López Obrador dijo que busca exportar gas de BCS a Asia

Sempra sí: López Obrador dijo que busca exportar gas de BCS a Asia

Según el mandatario, hay un exceso de gas estadounidense en el país debido a planes incumplidos para construir infraestructura y plantas
Según el mandatario, hay un exceso de gas estadounidense en el país debido a planes incumplidos para construir infraestructura y plantas

Sempra sí: López Obrador dijo que busca exportar gas de BCS a Asia

Sempra sí: López Obrador dijo que busca exportar gas de BCS a Asia

Según el mandatario, hay un exceso de gas estadounidense en el país debido a planes incumplidos para construir infraestructura y plantas
Según el mandatario, hay un exceso de gas estadounidense en el país debido a planes incumplidos para construir infraestructura y plantas

Si “no afecta el interés general”, México apoyará inversión energética de EEUU

Si “no afecta el interés general”, México apoyará inversión energética de EEUU

El presidente mexicano atribuyó las palabras de Pompeo a que la empresa estadounidense Sempra Energy está solicitando “un permiso para que se exporte gas desde Baja California a Asia”
El presidente mexicano atribuyó las palabras de Pompeo a que la empresa estadounidense Sempra Energy está solicitando “un permiso para que se exporte gas desde Baja California a Asia”

Si “no afecta el interés general”, México apoyará inversión energética de EEUU

Si “no afecta el interés general”, México apoyará inversión energética de EEUU

El presidente mexicano atribuyó las palabras de Pompeo a que la empresa estadounidense Sempra Energy está solicitando “un permiso para que se exporte gas desde Baja California a Asia”
El presidente mexicano atribuyó las palabras de Pompeo a que la empresa estadounidense Sempra Energy está solicitando “un permiso para que se exporte gas desde Baja California a Asia”

España reportó 10.476 nuevos casos de coronavirus y 256 muertos en la última semana

España reportó 10.476 nuevos casos de coronavirus y 256 muertos en la última semana

Madrid vuelve a ser la comunidad más afectada por este rebrote del virus, con 3.245 positivos más, un 30% del total. Se habilitaron más hoteles para que sean aisladas las personas infectadas
Madrid vuelve a ser la comunidad más afectada por este rebrote del virus, con 3.245 positivos más, un 30% del total. Se habilitaron más hoteles para que sean aisladas las personas infectadas

España reportó 10.476 nuevos casos de coronavirus y 256 muertos en la última semana

España reportó 10.476 nuevos casos de coronavirus y 256 muertos en la última semana

Madrid vuelve a ser la comunidad más afectada por este rebrote del virus, con 3.245 positivos más, un 30% del total. Se habilitaron más hoteles para que sean aisladas las personas infectadas
Madrid vuelve a ser la comunidad más afectada por este rebrote del virus, con 3.245 positivos más, un 30% del total. Se habilitaron más hoteles para que sean aisladas las personas infectadas

“¡México Libre va!”, celebra Margarita Zavala por anticipado: cuántos millones recibiría el nuevo partido de Calderón

“¡México Libre va!”, celebra Margarita Zavala por anticipado: cuántos millones recibiría el nuevo partido de Calderón

“¡México Libre va!”, celebra Margarita Zavala por anticipado: cuántos millones recibiría el nuevo partido de Calderón

“¡México Libre va!”, celebra Margarita Zavala por anticipado: cuántos millones recibiría el nuevo partido de Calderón

Las reservas de uranio de Irán son diez veces superiores al límite fijado por el acuerdo nuclear de 2015

Las reservas de uranio de Irán son diez veces superiores al límite fijado por el acuerdo nuclear de 2015

El Organismo Internacional de la Energía Atómica informó este viernes que la República Islámica continúa profundizando su programa, contraviniendo lo pactado hace cinco años
El Organismo Internacional de la Energía Atómica informó este viernes que la República Islámica continúa profundizando su programa, contraviniendo lo pactado hace cinco años

Las reservas de uranio de Irán son diez veces superiores al límite fijado por el acuerdo nuclear de 2015

Las reservas de uranio de Irán son diez veces superiores al límite fijado por el acuerdo nuclear de 2015

El Organismo Internacional de la Energía Atómica informó este viernes que la República Islámica continúa profundizando su programa, contraviniendo lo pactado hace cinco años
El Organismo Internacional de la Energía Atómica informó este viernes que la República Islámica continúa profundizando su programa, contraviniendo lo pactado hace cinco años

Las 14 frases más impactantes de la fuerte entrevista que dio Lionel Messi

Las 14 frases más impactantes de la fuerte entrevista que dio Lionel Messi

El delantero argentino rompió el silencio y explicó que su deseo era el de cambiar de aire, pero sólo le permitían irse por intermedio de un juicio. Apuntó contra el presidente del Barcelona Josep María Bartomeu
El delantero argentino rompió el silencio y explicó que su deseo era el de cambiar de aire, pero sólo le permitían irse por intermedio de un juicio. Apuntó contra el presidente del Barcelona Josep María Bartomeu

Las 14 frases más impactantes de la fuerte entrevista que dio Lionel Messi

Las 14 frases más impactantes de la fuerte entrevista que dio Lionel Messi

El delantero argentino rompió el silencio y explicó que su deseo era el de cambiar de aire, pero sólo le permitían irse por intermedio de un juicio. Apuntó contra el presidente del Barcelona Josep María Bartomeu
El delantero argentino rompió el silencio y explicó que su deseo era el de cambiar de aire, pero sólo le permitían irse por intermedio de un juicio. Apuntó contra el presidente del Barcelona Josep María Bartomeu

CDMX se mantendrá en semáforo naranja la próxima semana: “La pandemia no ha reducido como esperábamos”, aceptó Sheinbaum

CDMX se mantendrá en semáforo naranja la próxima semana: “La pandemia no ha reducido como esperábamos”, aceptó Sheinbaum

La Jefa de Gobierno anunció que hay más de 3,700 personas hospitalizadas en el Valle de México
La Jefa de Gobierno anunció que hay más de 3,700 personas hospitalizadas en el Valle de México

CDMX se mantendrá en semáforo naranja la próxima semana: “La pandemia no ha reducido como esperábamos”, aceptó Sheinbaum

CDMX se mantendrá en semáforo naranja la próxima semana: “La pandemia no ha reducido como esperábamos”, aceptó Sheinbaum

La Jefa de Gobierno anunció que hay más de 3,700 personas hospitalizadas en el Valle de México
La Jefa de Gobierno anunció que hay más de 3,700 personas hospitalizadas en el Valle de México

Los detalles del drama familiar que vivió la familia Messi cuando le comunicó a sus hijos que se marcharían de Barcelona

Los detalles del drama familiar que vivió la familia Messi cuando le comunicó a sus hijos que se marcharían de Barcelona

El futbolista contó intimidades del momento en el que le comunicó a su esposa e hijos que podían irse de la ciudad catalana
El futbolista contó intimidades del momento en el que le comunicó a su esposa e hijos que podían irse de la ciudad catalana

Los detalles del drama familiar que vivió la familia Messi cuando le comunicó a sus hijos que se marcharían de Barcelona

Los detalles del drama familiar que vivió la familia Messi cuando le comunicó a sus hijos que se marcharían de Barcelona

El futbolista contó intimidades del momento en el que le comunicó a su esposa e hijos que podían irse de la ciudad catalana
El futbolista contó intimidades del momento en el que le comunicó a su esposa e hijos que podían irse de la ciudad catalana
MAS NOTICIAS