Viernes 4 de Septiembre de 2020
ADVISORY UN-ASSEMBLY/

Por REUTERSSEP 04
4 de Septiembre de 2020

Brazil's Bolsonaro opens virtual 75th U.N. assembly debate

Start: 22 Sep 2020 12:45 GMT

End: 22 Sep 2020 13:45 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: THIS EVENT IS UNLIKELY TO RUN IN FULL ON RLS -- PLEASE MONITOR

==

UNITED NATIONS - World leaders take part in the 75th annual U.N. General Assembly high-level debate. They will send videos instead of physically gathering at the United Nations in New York due to the coronavirus pandemic. One (possibly two) New York-based diplomats will be allowed in the General Assembly hall and New York-based ambassadors will introduce speeches by their leaders/ministers.

------------------------------------------------------------------

SCHEDULE (speaker order subject to change):

1300GMT Morning session begins

Brazil

United States

Turkey

China

Chile

Cuba

Jordan

Korea

Qatar

Philippines

Morocco

Iran

France

South Africa

-----------------------------------------------------

1900GMT Afternoon session begins

Colombia

Turkmenistan

Egypt

Tajikistan

Mexico

Uruguay

Seychelles

Rwanda

Angola

Argentina

Latvia

Lithuania

Nigeria

Madagascar

Costa Rica

Guatemala

Sri Lanka

Cabo Verde

Indonesia

Peru

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UNTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Nations

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL (VARIOUS)

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Policía en Liverpool roció gas pimienta y esposó a pasajero por no usar mascarilla en el transporte público

El hombre argumentó tener una “condición médica” que lo exentaba de la medida impuesta por las autoridades sanitarias
“Me cag**”: tunde Julio Preciado a Natanael Cano y sus corridos tumbados

Hasta el momento el cantante de 19 años no se ha pronunciado al respecto
La vacuna rusa contra el coronavirus presenta resultados positivos pero en un grupo reducido de pacientes fuera de la edad de riesgo

El informe fue publicado por The Lancet. Las pruebas fueron hechas sobre 76 voluntarios menores de 60 años
Mapa del coronavirus en México 3 de septiembre: NL, Gto, Edomex y Jalisco aumentan casos activos

Se han registrado 616,894 casos positivos acumulados de coronavirus en México y van 66,329 personas que han fallecido
Francia cerró 22 escuelas por coronavirus a cuatro días de su reapertura

El Ministerio de Salud informó que la medida se tomó por precaución, tras la aparición de casos de COVID-19 en los establecimientos
Inmediata respuesta de la Liga de España tras el comunicado de Jorge Messi

El padre del ídolo del Barcelona había dirigido un comunicado hacia las autoridades de La Liga, que replicó con una respuesta tajante
Lionel Messi tomó la decisión de seguir en el Barcelona

Tras el comunicado que su padre le envió a la Liga de España, el futbolista de 33 años finalmente optó por continuar en el club con el que tiene vínculo vigente hasta mediados del 2021
La OMS estima que no habrá vacunaciones masivas contra el coronavirus hasta mediados de 2021

La portavoz de la Organización Mundial de la Salud, Margaret Harris, precisó que entre seis y nueve candidatas están en períodos avanzados de investigación, con una parte de ellas en la fase 3 de los ensayos clínicos
López Obrador insistió en que la consulta a ex presidentes sea el mismo día de la elección federal de 2021

Destacó el hecho de que la Constitución establezca una fecha y la ley electoral otra, por lo que consideró que esa discrepancia debe ser resuelta
Los rescatistas de la explosión en Beirut creen estar a menos de un metro de un posible sobreviviente

Rescatistas detectaron signos de que podría haber una persona con vida debajo de los escombros de un edificio destrozado por el estallido del 4 de agosto
“Que nos digan quién ’pompó‘”: AMLO respondió a la parodia de la “mañanera” de Loret de Mola y Brozo

El presidente pidió que los comunicadores transparenten su fuente de financiamiento
Estados Unidos sumó 1.400.000 puestos de trabajo en agosto y el desempleo cayó al 8.4%

Gracias a la profundización de la reactivación económica, la desocupación volvió a ser de un dígito tras cuatro meses en niveles récord, como consecuencia de la pandemia de coronavirus
