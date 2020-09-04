ADVISORY SYRIA-SECURITY/FM -- POSSIBLE ONLY

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem holds a newser
Start: 07 Sep 2020 15:00 GMT
End: 07 Sep 2020 16:00 GMT
DAMASCUS - Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem holds a news conference to comment on the latest developments in the region as well as the last discussions of the Syrian constitutional committee held Geneva.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO USE SYRIA
DIGITAL: NO USE SYRIA
Source: SYRIAN TV
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Syria
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: ARABIC
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
MAS NOTICIAS