Viernes 4 de Septiembre de 2020
ADVISORY LEBANON-CRISIS/BLAST

Por REUTERSSEP 04
4 de Septiembre de 2020

Lebanese rescue workers search and minute of silence

Start: 04 Sep 2020 18:46 GMT

End: 04 Sep 2020 19:46 GMT

--EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: A MINUTE OF SILENCE WILL BE OBSERVED AT 1507GMT TO MARK ONE MONTH SINCE THE EXPLOSION AT 1507GMT--

--EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: DUE TO THE EQUIPMENT USED BY THE RESCUE OPERATION OUR LIVE SIGNAL MIGHT DROP AT SHORT NOTICE--

BEIRUT - Lebanese rescue workers continue for a second day searching through rubble in a residential area after signs of life were detected under the masonry. The area was severely damaged on Aug. 4 after a catastrophic explosion at the Beirut port sent shockwaves through the capital, killing at least 180 people and injuring some 6,000.

1507GMT - A minute's silence to mark one month since Aug.4 catastrophic explosion at Beirut port.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Lebanon

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

CDMX flexibiliza algunas actividades en semáforo naranja: cómo operarán la siguiente semana restaurantes, centros comerciales y expositores

La Jefa de Gobierno anunció ajustes en horarios de algunos sectores
La Jefa de Gobierno anunció ajustes en horarios de algunos sectores
La central obrera más grande de EEUU presentará una demanda para reforzar los derechos sindicales de empleados mexicanos

La AFL-CIO no divulgó el nombre de la empresa en desacato, pero sugirió que está relacionada con el caso de la activista Susana Prieto
La AFL-CIO no divulgó el nombre de la empresa en desacato, pero sugirió que está relacionada con el caso de la activista Susana Prieto
Volvieron los bailes de salsa masivos en Colombia, pero al aire libre y con tapabocas

En Cali se realizó el primer piloto para el regreso de la rumbas al país bajo el nombre de “aguaelulo”. El evento reunió a cientos de personas y las autoridades quedaron conformes
En Cali se realizó el primer piloto para el regreso de la rumbas al país bajo el nombre de “aguaelulo”. El evento reunió a cientos de personas y las autoridades quedaron conformes
La Unión Europea dijo que está “estudiando cuidadosamente” la invitación del régimen de Maduro a observar las elecciones parlamentarias

Así lo afirmó el portavoz de la diplomacia del organismo supranacional, Peter Stano, en una entrevista. "Estos contactos son particularmente importantes dado el breve calendario electoral y la necesidad de tener elecciones libres, inclusivas y transparentes", agregó
Así lo afirmó el portavoz de la diplomacia del organismo supranacional, Peter Stano, en una entrevista. "Estos contactos son particularmente importantes dado el breve calendario electoral y la necesidad de tener elecciones libres, inclusivas y transparentes", agregó
El drama del francés que se dejará morir en vivo luego de que le negaran la eutanasia

Alain Cocq le escribió al presidente Emmanuel Macron para que autorizara a un médico a recetarle un barbitúrico y poder “partir en paz”, pero el mandatario rechazó su pedido porque la ley no permite el suicidio asistido. “Mi combate se prolongará en el tiempo”, dijo el hombre
Alain Cocq le escribió al presidente Emmanuel Macron para que autorizara a un médico a recetarle un barbitúrico y poder “partir en paz”, pero el mandatario rechazó su pedido porque la ley no permite el suicidio asistido. “Mi combate se prolongará en el tiempo”, dijo el hombre
Cayó un presunto violador serial en la Ciudad de México: habría atacado a al menos 21 mujeres

Francisco San Juan, presunto violador serial de mujeres que operaba en la alcaldía Miguel Hidalgo, fue detenido luego de la denuncia de su última víctima
Francisco San Juan, presunto violador serial de mujeres que operaba en la alcaldía Miguel Hidalgo, fue detenido luego de la denuncia de su última víctima
“Sonó la alarma cuando íbamos despegando”: el tenso momento en que la avioneta de López Obrador se iba a desplomar

El mandatario reconoció que eso no sucedió gracias a la pericia del piloto nayarita, Guadalupe Rentería
El mandatario reconoció que eso no sucedió gracias a la pericia del piloto nayarita, Guadalupe Rentería
Cuándo volvería a entrenar Lionel Messi con el Barcelona y el calendario de partidos que tiene por delante

Tras confirmar que seguirá en el club, el futbolista deberá sumarse a las prácticas bajo el mando del entrenador Ronald Koeman
Tras confirmar que seguirá en el club, el futbolista deberá sumarse a las prácticas bajo el mando del entrenador Ronald Koeman
“Cabeza de Vaca dio dinero del Chapo a Calderón”: la dura acusación de Alejandro Rojas de Morena al gobernador de Tamaulipas

El aspirante a la dirigencia del partido en el gobierno federal dijo tener pruebas de la DEA para sustentar sus dichos
El aspirante a la dirigencia del partido en el gobierno federal dijo tener pruebas de la DEA para sustentar sus dichos
Lionel Messi vs. Josep Bartomeu: la trama que derivó en el envío del burofax y el estallido en Barcelona

Al romper el silencio tras manifestar su intención de irse del Barcelona, el astro argentino dejó al descubierto sus roces con el actual presidente de club
Al romper el silencio tras manifestar su intención de irse del Barcelona, el astro argentino dejó al descubierto sus roces con el actual presidente de club
“Lucca está bien, sigue adentro de la panza”: habló Mariana Echeverría, esposa de jugador del América, tras operación de emergencia

La participante de “Me caigo de risa” fue intervenida por una apendicitis
La participante de “Me caigo de risa” fue intervenida por una apendicitis
“Capitán de cartón”: el duro editorial contra Lionel Messi en un diario español

Horas antes de que Leo diera a conocer su decisión de seguir en el club, un medio de España criticó con dureza el accionar de la “Pulga” tras la derrota ante Bayern Múnich y puso en la lupa su actuación como referente
Horas antes de que Leo diera a conocer su decisión de seguir en el club, un medio de España criticó con dureza el accionar de la “Pulga” tras la derrota ante Bayern Múnich y puso en la lupa su actuación como referente
