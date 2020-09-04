ADVISORY LEBANON-CRISIS/BLAST

Lebanese rescue workers search and minute of silence

Start: 04 Sep 2020 18:46 GMT

End: 04 Sep 2020 19:46 GMT

--EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: A MINUTE OF SILENCE WILL BE OBSERVED AT 1507GMT TO MARK ONE MONTH SINCE THE EXPLOSION AT 1507GMT--

--EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: DUE TO THE EQUIPMENT USED BY THE RESCUE OPERATION OUR LIVE SIGNAL MIGHT DROP AT SHORT NOTICE--

BEIRUT - Lebanese rescue workers continue for a second day searching through rubble in a residential area after signs of life were detected under the masonry. The area was severely damaged on Aug. 4 after a catastrophic explosion at the Beirut port sent shockwaves through the capital, killing at least 180 people and injuring some 6,000.

1507GMT - A minute's silence to mark one month since Aug.4 catastrophic explosion at Beirut port.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Lebanon

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com