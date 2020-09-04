ADVISORY LEBANON-CRISIS/BLAST-LIFE -- TIME TBC

Rescuers sift Beirut rubble for signs of life a month after blast
Start: 05 Sep 2020 12:00 GMT
End: 05 Sep 2020 12:00 GMT
EDITORS NOTE: START TIME OF THE LIVE IS TBC - PLEASE MONITOR
==
BEIRUT - Lebanese rescue workers continue searching through rubble in a residential area after signs of life were detected under the masonry. The area was severely damaged on Aug. 4 after a catastrophic explosion at the Beirut port sent shockwaves through the capital, killing at least 180 people and injuring some 6,000.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Lebanon
Topic: Disasters / Accidents
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
El Departamento del Tesoro explicó que David Eugenio De Lima Salas, Reinaldo Enrique Muñoz Pedroza, Indira Maira Alfonzo Izaguirre y José Luis Gutiérrez Parra son parte de un esquema de interferencia electoral para evitar que se celebren elecciones libres y justas en diciembre
El Ejecutivo español considera que el paso del dirigente opositor, quien rompió con la estrategia del presidente encargado Juan Guaidó, es “un elemento muy interesante”, que ha de ser analizado con detalle
MAS NOTICIAS