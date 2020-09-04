ADVISORY LEBANON-CRISIS/BLAST-LIFE

Beirut marks one month since blast, search amid rubble continues
Start: 04 Sep 2020 14:52 GMT
End: 04 Sep 2020 15:54 GMT
BEIRUT - Lebanese rescue workers continue for a second day searching through rubble in a residential area after signs of life were detected under the masonry. The area was severely damaged on Aug. 4 after a catastrophic explosion at the Beirut port sent shockwaves through the capital, killing at least 180 people and injuring some 6,000.
SCHEDULE:
1445GMT - SEARCH AND RESCUE SITE (REUTERS)
1455GMT - BEIRUT PORT WHERE ONE MINUTE OF SILENCE WILL BE OBSERVED TO MARK ONE MONTH SINCE THE BLAST (TELELIBAN POOL)
1515GMT - SEARCH AND RESCUE SITE (REUTERS)
