ADVISORY LEBANON-CRISIS/BLAST-LIFE

Beirut marks one month since blast, search amid rubble continues

Start: 04 Sep 2020 14:52 GMT

End: 04 Sep 2020 15:54 GMT

BEIRUT - Lebanese rescue workers continue for a second day searching through rubble in a residential area after signs of life were detected under the masonry. The area was severely damaged on Aug. 4 after a catastrophic explosion at the Beirut port sent shockwaves through the capital, killing at least 180 people and injuring some 6,000.

