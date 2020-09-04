Viernes 4 de Septiembre de 2020
AMÉRICAARGENTINATENDENCIASDEPORTESMÉXICO
Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/EDUCATION-IMPACT

Por REUTERSSEP 04
4 de Septiembre de 2020

OECD report on the impact of COVID-19 crisis on education

Start: 08 Sep 2020 08:45 GMT

End: 08 Sep 2020 12:00 GMT

PARIS - OECD Secretary General Angel Guria and French education minister Jean-Michel Blanquer hold a news conference for the release of the report of the COVID-19 crisis on global education.

SCHEDULE:

0900GMT - News conference begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: OECD

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: CH.1: English / English translation - CH2: French / French translation

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

“Me cag**”: tunde Julio Preciado a Natanael Cano y sus corridos tumbados

“Me cag**”: tunde Julio Preciado a Natanael Cano y sus corridos tumbados

Hasta el momento el cantante de 19 años no se ha pronunciado al respecto
Hasta el momento el cantante de 19 años no se ha pronunciado al respecto

“Me cag**”: tunde Julio Preciado a Natanael Cano y sus corridos tumbados

“Me cag**”: tunde Julio Preciado a Natanael Cano y sus corridos tumbados

Hasta el momento el cantante de 19 años no se ha pronunciado al respecto
Hasta el momento el cantante de 19 años no se ha pronunciado al respecto

La vacuna rusa contra el coronavirus presenta resultados positivos pero en un grupo reducido de pacientes fuera de la edad de riesgo

La vacuna rusa contra el coronavirus presenta resultados positivos pero en un grupo reducido de pacientes fuera de la edad de riesgo

El informe fue publicado por The Lancet. Las pruebas fueron hechas sobre 76 voluntarios menores de 60 años
El informe fue publicado por The Lancet. Las pruebas fueron hechas sobre 76 voluntarios menores de 60 años

La vacuna rusa contra el coronavirus presenta resultados positivos pero en un grupo reducido de pacientes fuera de la edad de riesgo

La vacuna rusa contra el coronavirus presenta resultados positivos pero en un grupo reducido de pacientes fuera de la edad de riesgo

El informe fue publicado por The Lancet. Las pruebas fueron hechas sobre 76 voluntarios menores de 60 años
El informe fue publicado por The Lancet. Las pruebas fueron hechas sobre 76 voluntarios menores de 60 años

Mapa del coronavirus en México 3 de septiembre: NL, Gto, Edomex y Jalisco aumentan casos activos

Mapa del coronavirus en México 3 de septiembre: NL, Gto, Edomex y Jalisco aumentan casos activos

Se han registrado 616,894 casos positivos acumulados de coronavirus en México y van 66,329 personas que han fallecido
Se han registrado 616,894 casos positivos acumulados de coronavirus en México y van 66,329 personas que han fallecido

Mapa del coronavirus en México 3 de septiembre: NL, Gto, Edomex y Jalisco aumentan casos activos

Mapa del coronavirus en México 3 de septiembre: NL, Gto, Edomex y Jalisco aumentan casos activos

Se han registrado 616,894 casos positivos acumulados de coronavirus en México y van 66,329 personas que han fallecido
Se han registrado 616,894 casos positivos acumulados de coronavirus en México y van 66,329 personas que han fallecido

Francia cerró 22 escuelas por coronavirus a cuatro días de su reapertura

Francia cerró 22 escuelas por coronavirus a cuatro días de su reapertura

El Ministerio de Salud informó que la medida se tomó por precaución, tras la aparición de casos de COVID-19 en los establecimientos
El Ministerio de Salud informó que la medida se tomó por precaución, tras la aparición de casos de COVID-19 en los establecimientos

Francia cerró 22 escuelas por coronavirus a cuatro días de su reapertura

Francia cerró 22 escuelas por coronavirus a cuatro días de su reapertura

El Ministerio de Salud informó que la medida se tomó por precaución, tras la aparición de casos de COVID-19 en los establecimientos
El Ministerio de Salud informó que la medida se tomó por precaución, tras la aparición de casos de COVID-19 en los establecimientos

Inmediata contestación de la Liga de España tras el comunicado de Jorge Messi

Inmediata contestación de la Liga de España tras el comunicado de Jorge Messi

El padre del ídolo del Barcelona había dirigido un comunicado hacia las autoridades de La Liga, que replicó con una respuesta tajante
El padre del ídolo del Barcelona había dirigido un comunicado hacia las autoridades de La Liga, que replicó con una respuesta tajante

Inmediata contestación de la Liga de España tras el comunicado de Jorge Messi

Inmediata contestación de la Liga de España tras el comunicado de Jorge Messi

El padre del ídolo del Barcelona había dirigido un comunicado hacia las autoridades de La Liga, que replicó con una respuesta tajante
El padre del ídolo del Barcelona había dirigido un comunicado hacia las autoridades de La Liga, que replicó con una respuesta tajante

Lionel Messi tomó la decisión de seguir en el Barcelona

Lionel Messi tomó la decisión de seguir en el Barcelona

Tras el comunicado que su padre le envió a la Liga de España, el futbolista de 33 años finalmente optó por continuar en el club con el que tiene vínculo vigente hasta mediados del 2021
Tras el comunicado que su padre le envió a la Liga de España, el futbolista de 33 años finalmente optó por continuar en el club con el que tiene vínculo vigente hasta mediados del 2021

Lionel Messi tomó la decisión de seguir en el Barcelona

Lionel Messi tomó la decisión de seguir en el Barcelona

Tras el comunicado que su padre le envió a la Liga de España, el futbolista de 33 años finalmente optó por continuar en el club con el que tiene vínculo vigente hasta mediados del 2021
Tras el comunicado que su padre le envió a la Liga de España, el futbolista de 33 años finalmente optó por continuar en el club con el que tiene vínculo vigente hasta mediados del 2021

La OMS estima que no habrá vacunaciones masivas contra el coronavirus hasta mediados de 2021

La OMS estima que no habrá vacunaciones masivas contra el coronavirus hasta mediados de 2021

La portavoz de la Organización Mundial de la Salud, Margaret Harris, precisó que entre seis y nueve candidatas están en períodos avanzados de investigación, con una parte de ellas en la fase 3 de los ensayos clínicos
La portavoz de la Organización Mundial de la Salud, Margaret Harris, precisó que entre seis y nueve candidatas están en períodos avanzados de investigación, con una parte de ellas en la fase 3 de los ensayos clínicos

La OMS estima que no habrá vacunaciones masivas contra el coronavirus hasta mediados de 2021

La OMS estima que no habrá vacunaciones masivas contra el coronavirus hasta mediados de 2021

La portavoz de la Organización Mundial de la Salud, Margaret Harris, precisó que entre seis y nueve candidatas están en períodos avanzados de investigación, con una parte de ellas en la fase 3 de los ensayos clínicos
La portavoz de la Organización Mundial de la Salud, Margaret Harris, precisó que entre seis y nueve candidatas están en períodos avanzados de investigación, con una parte de ellas en la fase 3 de los ensayos clínicos

López Obrador insistió en que la consulta a ex presidentes sea el mismo día de la elección federal de 2021

López Obrador insistió en que la consulta a ex presidentes sea el mismo día de la elección federal de 2021

Destacó el hecho de que la Constitución establezca una fecha y la ley electoral otra, por lo que consideró que esa discrepancia debe ser resuelta
Destacó el hecho de que la Constitución establezca una fecha y la ley electoral otra, por lo que consideró que esa discrepancia debe ser resuelta

López Obrador insistió en que la consulta a ex presidentes sea el mismo día de la elección federal de 2021

López Obrador insistió en que la consulta a ex presidentes sea el mismo día de la elección federal de 2021

Destacó el hecho de que la Constitución establezca una fecha y la ley electoral otra, por lo que consideró que esa discrepancia debe ser resuelta
Destacó el hecho de que la Constitución establezca una fecha y la ley electoral otra, por lo que consideró que esa discrepancia debe ser resuelta

Los rescatistas de la explosión en Beirut creen estar a menos de un metro de un posible sobreviviente

Los rescatistas de la explosión en Beirut creen estar a menos de un metro de un posible sobreviviente

Rescatistas detectaron signos de que podría haber una persona con vida debajo de los escombros de un edificio destrozado por el estallido del 4 de agosto
Rescatistas detectaron signos de que podría haber una persona con vida debajo de los escombros de un edificio destrozado por el estallido del 4 de agosto

Los rescatistas de la explosión en Beirut creen estar a menos de un metro de un posible sobreviviente

Los rescatistas de la explosión en Beirut creen estar a menos de un metro de un posible sobreviviente

Rescatistas detectaron signos de que podría haber una persona con vida debajo de los escombros de un edificio destrozado por el estallido del 4 de agosto
Rescatistas detectaron signos de que podría haber una persona con vida debajo de los escombros de un edificio destrozado por el estallido del 4 de agosto

“Que nos digan quién ’pompó‘”: AMLO respondió a la parodia de la “mañanera” de Loret de Mola y Brozo

“Que nos digan quién ’pompó‘”: AMLO respondió a la parodia de la “mañanera” de Loret de Mola y Brozo

El presidente pidió que los comunicadores transparenten su fuente de financiamiento
El presidente pidió que los comunicadores transparenten su fuente de financiamiento

“Que nos digan quién ’pompó‘”: AMLO respondió a la parodia de la “mañanera” de Loret de Mola y Brozo

“Que nos digan quién ’pompó‘”: AMLO respondió a la parodia de la “mañanera” de Loret de Mola y Brozo

El presidente pidió que los comunicadores transparenten su fuente de financiamiento
El presidente pidió que los comunicadores transparenten su fuente de financiamiento

Estados Unidos sumó 1.400.000 puestos de trabajo en agosto y el desempleo cayó al 8.4%

Estados Unidos sumó 1.400.000 puestos de trabajo en agosto y el desempleo cayó al 8.4%

Gracias a la profundización de la reactivación económica, la desocupación volvió a ser de un dígito tras cuatro meses en niveles récord, como consecuencia de la pandemia de coronavirus
Gracias a la profundización de la reactivación económica, la desocupación volvió a ser de un dígito tras cuatro meses en niveles récord, como consecuencia de la pandemia de coronavirus

Estados Unidos sumó 1.400.000 puestos de trabajo en agosto y el desempleo cayó al 8.4%

Estados Unidos sumó 1.400.000 puestos de trabajo en agosto y el desempleo cayó al 8.4%

Gracias a la profundización de la reactivación económica, la desocupación volvió a ser de un dígito tras cuatro meses en niveles récord, como consecuencia de la pandemia de coronavirus
Gracias a la profundización de la reactivación económica, la desocupación volvió a ser de un dígito tras cuatro meses en niveles récord, como consecuencia de la pandemia de coronavirus

“No se justifica que haya derroche”: López Obrador pidió reducir presupuesto a partidos

“No se justifica que haya derroche”: López Obrador pidió reducir presupuesto a partidos

Consideró que ese dinero puede ser destinado, por ejemplo, a la compra de la vacuna contra el COVID-19
Consideró que ese dinero puede ser destinado, por ejemplo, a la compra de la vacuna contra el COVID-19

“No se justifica que haya derroche”: López Obrador pidió reducir presupuesto a partidos

“No se justifica que haya derroche”: López Obrador pidió reducir presupuesto a partidos

Consideró que ese dinero puede ser destinado, por ejemplo, a la compra de la vacuna contra el COVID-19
Consideró que ese dinero puede ser destinado, por ejemplo, a la compra de la vacuna contra el COVID-19
MAS NOTICIAS