ADVISORY --FLASH--LEBANON-CRISIS/BLAST-RESCUE

Por REUTERSSEP 04
4 de Septiembre de 2020

Chilean rescue worker gives update on Beirut search

Start: 04 Sep 2020 16:41 GMT

End: 04 Sep 2020 16:53 GMT

BEIRUT - A Chilean rescue worker gives an update after the search continued for a second day after signs of life were detected under rubble in a residential area. The area was severely damaged on Aug. 4 after a catastrophic explosion at the Beirut port sent shockwaves through the capital, killing at least 180 people and injuring some 6,000.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Lebanon

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL/ SPANISH/ ARABIC

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

España reportó 10.476 nuevos casos de coronavirus y 256 muertos en la última semana

Madrid vuelve a ser la comunidad más afectada por este rebrote del virus, con 3.245 positivos más, un 30% del total. Se habilitaron más hoteles para que sean aisladas las personas infectadas
“¡México Libre va!”, celebra Margarita Zavala por anticipado: cuántos millones recibiría el nuevo partido de Calderón

Las reservas de uranio de Irán son diez veces superiores al límite fijado por el acuerdo nuclear de 2015

El Organismo Internacional de la Energía Atómica informó este viernes que la República Islámica continúa profundizando su programa, contraviniendo lo pactado hace cinco años
Las 14 frases más impactantes de la fuerte entrevista que dio Lionel Messi

El delantero argentino rompió el silencio y explicó que su deseo era el de cambiar de aire, pero sólo le permitían irse por intermedio de un juicio. Apuntó contra el presidente del Barcelona Josep María Bartomeu
CDMX se mantendrá en semáforo naranja la próxima semana: “La pandemia no ha reducido como esperábamos”, aceptó Sheinbaum

La Jefa de Gobierno anunció que hay más de 3,700 personas hospitalizadas en el Valle de México
Los detalles del drama familiar que vivió la familia Messi cuando le comunicó a sus hijos que se marcharían de Barcelona

El futbolista contó intimidades del momento en el que le comunicó a su esposa e hijos que podían irse de la ciudad catalana
Mike Pompeo: “Estados Unidos se arrodillaba ante el Partido Comunista de China y el presidente Trump ha dicho ’suficiente’”

El Secretario de Estado emitió un duro mensaje contra Beijing tras anunciar nuevas restricciones para los diplomáticos chinos en el país
Vacuna mexicana contra COVID-19: UAQ comenzó pruebas en animales

La vacuna de la UAQ es uno de los proyectos que logró obtener el apoyo económico a través de la Secretaría de Relaciones Exteriores para encontrar la inmunización contra el coronavirus
Del Narco de Narcos al señor de la muerte: Caro Quintero ha enviado 28 coronas fúnebres a sus sicarios caídos en el último año

El gobierno mexicano ha llamado “la florería de Caro Quintero”, a un extraño sistema de envío de flores que se realiza a nombre de uno de los capos más buscados en el mundo
Rusia busca que México participe en la producción de la vacuna Sputnik V como lo hizo con la de AstraZeneca

El mayor temor de Cristian Castro al conocer a Manuel “Loco” Valdés: “No sabía si me quería o si quiso que viniera al mundo”

El cantante hará su primer concierto virtual este mes
Lionel Messi: “Jamás iría a juicio contra el club de mi vida, me quedo en el Barcelona”

El futbolista de 33 años habló por primera vez para anunciar su decisión de continuar con el Blaugrana. “Yo no iría a juicio contra el Barça”, aseguró
