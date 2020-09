ADVISORY --FLASH--5224-SOCCER-SPAIN-FBC/MESSI

Messi announces he is staying in Barcelona

Start: 04 Sep 2020 12:00 GMT

End: 04 Sep 2020 12:00 GMT

SPAIN - Barcelona fans will be celebrating the fact they will get to watch their beloved Lionel Messi for another season after he announced he would be staying at the Nou Camp on Friday (September 4).

