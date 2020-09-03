Jueves 3 de Septiembre de 2020
AMÉRICAARGENTINATENDENCIASDEPORTESMÉXICO
Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY LEBANON-CRISIS/BLAST-LIFE

Por REUTERSSEP 03
3 de Septiembre de 2020

Signs of life detected under rubble a month after Beirut blast

Start: 03 Sep 2020 16:54 GMT

End: 03 Sep 2020 17:54 GMT

BEIRUT -Lebanese rescue workers searching through rubble in a residential area after a huge Beirut port explosion on Aug. 4 have detected signs of life under the masonry, a rescue worker said on Thursday.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Lebanon

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Una corte británica investigará el genocidio de una minoría musulmana en China: “No hay otra forma de juzgar a la cúpula del Partido Comunista”

Una corte británica investigará el genocidio de una minoría musulmana en China: “No hay otra forma de juzgar a la cúpula del Partido Comunista”

El Congreso Uigur Mundial pidió al abogado de derechos humanos Geoffrey Nice que estudie lo que sucede en la región de Xinjiang: denuncian esterilizaciones, abortos forzosos y persecución religiosa, entre otros abusos
El Congreso Uigur Mundial pidió al abogado de derechos humanos Geoffrey Nice que estudie lo que sucede en la región de Xinjiang: denuncian esterilizaciones, abortos forzosos y persecución religiosa, entre otros abusos

Una corte británica investigará el genocidio de una minoría musulmana en China: “No hay otra forma de juzgar a la cúpula del Partido Comunista”

Una corte británica investigará el genocidio de una minoría musulmana en China: “No hay otra forma de juzgar a la cúpula del Partido Comunista”

El Congreso Uigur Mundial pidió al abogado de derechos humanos Geoffrey Nice que estudie lo que sucede en la región de Xinjiang: denuncian esterilizaciones, abortos forzosos y persecución religiosa, entre otros abusos
El Congreso Uigur Mundial pidió al abogado de derechos humanos Geoffrey Nice que estudie lo que sucede en la región de Xinjiang: denuncian esterilizaciones, abortos forzosos y persecución religiosa, entre otros abusos

Escasez de agua en México: expertos advierten grave crisis para 2030

Escasez de agua en México: expertos advierten grave crisis para 2030

Si la población sigue concentrándose en los principales centros urbanos, para 2030 habrá escasez de agua en las cuencas mexicanas: advierte un especialista
Si la población sigue concentrándose en los principales centros urbanos, para 2030 habrá escasez de agua en las cuencas mexicanas: advierte un especialista

Escasez de agua en México: expertos advierten grave crisis para 2030

Escasez de agua en México: expertos advierten grave crisis para 2030

Si la población sigue concentrándose en los principales centros urbanos, para 2030 habrá escasez de agua en las cuencas mexicanas: advierte un especialista
Si la población sigue concentrándose en los principales centros urbanos, para 2030 habrá escasez de agua en las cuencas mexicanas: advierte un especialista

Giuliano Simeone firmó su primer contrato con el Atlético de Madrid: qué monto recibiría River

Giuliano Simeone firmó su primer contrato con el Atlético de Madrid: qué monto recibiría River

A los 17 años, el hijo menor del Cholo pasó a ser jugador profesional del Colchonero y desde el Millonario celebran por la cifra que habrían acordado en 2019 cuando dejaron ir al jugador
A los 17 años, el hijo menor del Cholo pasó a ser jugador profesional del Colchonero y desde el Millonario celebran por la cifra que habrían acordado en 2019 cuando dejaron ir al jugador

Giuliano Simeone firmó su primer contrato con el Atlético de Madrid: qué monto recibiría River

Giuliano Simeone firmó su primer contrato con el Atlético de Madrid: qué monto recibiría River

A los 17 años, el hijo menor del Cholo pasó a ser jugador profesional del Colchonero y desde el Millonario celebran por la cifra que habrían acordado en 2019 cuando dejaron ir al jugador
A los 17 años, el hijo menor del Cholo pasó a ser jugador profesional del Colchonero y desde el Millonario celebran por la cifra que habrían acordado en 2019 cuando dejaron ir al jugador

Cómo consultar sin riesgos los contenidos en internet de Aprende en Casa II: guía de seguridad para padres y maestros

Cómo consultar sin riesgos los contenidos en internet de Aprende en Casa II: guía de seguridad para padres y maestros

Estos son 4 puntos a considerar por padres y madres de familia en el marco de las clases por Internet durante Aprende en Casa II
Estos son 4 puntos a considerar por padres y madres de familia en el marco de las clases por Internet durante Aprende en Casa II

Cómo consultar sin riesgos los contenidos en internet de Aprende en Casa II: guía de seguridad para padres y maestros

Cómo consultar sin riesgos los contenidos en internet de Aprende en Casa II: guía de seguridad para padres y maestros

Estos son 4 puntos a considerar por padres y madres de familia en el marco de las clases por Internet durante Aprende en Casa II
Estos son 4 puntos a considerar por padres y madres de familia en el marco de las clases por Internet durante Aprende en Casa II

“Denisse Dresser bailando tiene más habilidad que López Obrador para gobernar”: la despiadada crítica de Héctor Suárez Gomís

“Denisse Dresser bailando tiene más habilidad que López Obrador para gobernar”: la despiadada crítica de Héctor Suárez Gomís

El actor se pronunció en contra de la 4T y la administración del actual Presidente de México
El actor se pronunció en contra de la 4T y la administración del actual Presidente de México

“Denisse Dresser bailando tiene más habilidad que López Obrador para gobernar”: la despiadada crítica de Héctor Suárez Gomís

“Denisse Dresser bailando tiene más habilidad que López Obrador para gobernar”: la despiadada crítica de Héctor Suárez Gomís

El actor se pronunció en contra de la 4T y la administración del actual Presidente de México
El actor se pronunció en contra de la 4T y la administración del actual Presidente de México

Planetario Alfa: el primer museo interactivo en México cierra sus puertas tras 42 años

Planetario Alfa: el primer museo interactivo en México cierra sus puertas tras 42 años

El sitio fue visitado por más de 15.2 millones de personas; lanzan convocatoria para evitar su cierre
El sitio fue visitado por más de 15.2 millones de personas; lanzan convocatoria para evitar su cierre

Planetario Alfa: el primer museo interactivo en México cierra sus puertas tras 42 años

Planetario Alfa: el primer museo interactivo en México cierra sus puertas tras 42 años

El sitio fue visitado por más de 15.2 millones de personas; lanzan convocatoria para evitar su cierre
El sitio fue visitado por más de 15.2 millones de personas; lanzan convocatoria para evitar su cierre

Sorpresa en la NBA: una leyenda de la liga y dueño del Mallorca es el nuevo entrenador de Brooklyn Nets

Sorpresa en la NBA: una leyenda de la liga y dueño del Mallorca es el nuevo entrenador de Brooklyn Nets

Steve Nash, dos veces elegido como el Jugador Más Valioso de la competición, se transformó en el DT de la franquicia que tiene entre sus filas a las estrellas Kevin Durant y Kyrie Irving
Steve Nash, dos veces elegido como el Jugador Más Valioso de la competición, se transformó en el DT de la franquicia que tiene entre sus filas a las estrellas Kevin Durant y Kyrie Irving

Sorpresa en la NBA: una leyenda de la liga y dueño del Mallorca es el nuevo entrenador de Brooklyn Nets

Sorpresa en la NBA: una leyenda de la liga y dueño del Mallorca es el nuevo entrenador de Brooklyn Nets

Steve Nash, dos veces elegido como el Jugador Más Valioso de la competición, se transformó en el DT de la franquicia que tiene entre sus filas a las estrellas Kevin Durant y Kyrie Irving
Steve Nash, dos veces elegido como el Jugador Más Valioso de la competición, se transformó en el DT de la franquicia que tiene entre sus filas a las estrellas Kevin Durant y Kyrie Irving

Un juez en Colombia se negó a casar a dos mujeres: “Entre la ley humana y la ley de Dios, prefiero la ley de Dios”

Un juez en Colombia se negó a casar a dos mujeres: “Entre la ley humana y la ley de Dios, prefiero la ley de Dios”

La decisión de un magistrado de Cartagena contraría una sentencia de la Corte Constitucional que habilitó en 2016 el matrimonio entre personas del mismo sexo
La decisión de un magistrado de Cartagena contraría una sentencia de la Corte Constitucional que habilitó en 2016 el matrimonio entre personas del mismo sexo

Un juez en Colombia se negó a casar a dos mujeres: “Entre la ley humana y la ley de Dios, prefiero la ley de Dios”

Un juez en Colombia se negó a casar a dos mujeres: “Entre la ley humana y la ley de Dios, prefiero la ley de Dios”

La decisión de un magistrado de Cartagena contraría una sentencia de la Corte Constitucional que habilitó en 2016 el matrimonio entre personas del mismo sexo
La decisión de un magistrado de Cartagena contraría una sentencia de la Corte Constitucional que habilitó en 2016 el matrimonio entre personas del mismo sexo

Sergio Sarmiento sobre la popularidad de AMLO: “Cuando le das dinero a 7 de cada 10 familias estás comprando la aprobación”

Sergio Sarmiento sobre la popularidad de AMLO: “Cuando le das dinero a 7 de cada 10 familias estás comprando la aprobación”

El periodista mexicano atribuyó la conservación de la popularidad de AMLO a los diferentes programas y apoyos sociales que ha brindado durante su gestión
El periodista mexicano atribuyó la conservación de la popularidad de AMLO a los diferentes programas y apoyos sociales que ha brindado durante su gestión

Sergio Sarmiento sobre la popularidad de AMLO: “Cuando le das dinero a 7 de cada 10 familias estás comprando la aprobación”

Sergio Sarmiento sobre la popularidad de AMLO: “Cuando le das dinero a 7 de cada 10 familias estás comprando la aprobación”

El periodista mexicano atribuyó la conservación de la popularidad de AMLO a los diferentes programas y apoyos sociales que ha brindado durante su gestión
El periodista mexicano atribuyó la conservación de la popularidad de AMLO a los diferentes programas y apoyos sociales que ha brindado durante su gestión

Por qué es fundamental proteger la independencia de la CIDH

Por qué es fundamental proteger la independencia de la CIDH

Por qué es fundamental proteger la independencia de la CIDH

Por qué es fundamental proteger la independencia de la CIDH

Así era la controvertida red de donativos de México Libre, que originó una sanción millonaria por parte del INE

Así era la controvertida red de donativos de México Libre, que originó una sanción millonaria por parte del INE

La organización que busca convertirse en un partido político recibía aportaciones a través de una plataforma en donde no se conocía la identidad del contribuyente
La organización que busca convertirse en un partido político recibía aportaciones a través de una plataforma en donde no se conocía la identidad del contribuyente

Así era la controvertida red de donativos de México Libre, que originó una sanción millonaria por parte del INE

Así era la controvertida red de donativos de México Libre, que originó una sanción millonaria por parte del INE

La organización que busca convertirse en un partido político recibía aportaciones a través de una plataforma en donde no se conocía la identidad del contribuyente
La organización que busca convertirse en un partido político recibía aportaciones a través de una plataforma en donde no se conocía la identidad del contribuyente

Por qué Chadwick Boseman mantuvo su dolor en reserva casi absoluta: a quiénes eligió para confiarles su grave enfermedad

Por qué Chadwick Boseman mantuvo su dolor en reserva casi absoluta: a quiénes eligió para confiarles su grave enfermedad

El protagonista de “Black Panther” murió el viernes 28 de agosto a los 43 años tras luchar cuatro años contra un cáncer de colon
El protagonista de “Black Panther” murió el viernes 28 de agosto a los 43 años tras luchar cuatro años contra un cáncer de colon

Por qué Chadwick Boseman mantuvo su dolor en reserva casi absoluta: a quiénes eligió para confiarles su grave enfermedad

Por qué Chadwick Boseman mantuvo su dolor en reserva casi absoluta: a quiénes eligió para confiarles su grave enfermedad

El protagonista de “Black Panther” murió el viernes 28 de agosto a los 43 años tras luchar cuatro años contra un cáncer de colon
El protagonista de “Black Panther” murió el viernes 28 de agosto a los 43 años tras luchar cuatro años contra un cáncer de colon
MAS NOTICIAS