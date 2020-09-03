ADVISORY LEBANON-CRISIS/BLAST-LIFE

Signs of life detected under rubble a month after Beirut blast

Start: 03 Sep 2020 16:54 GMT

End: 03 Sep 2020 17:54 GMT

BEIRUT -Lebanese rescue workers searching through rubble in a residential area after a huge Beirut port explosion on Aug. 4 have detected signs of life under the masonry, a rescue worker said on Thursday.

