ADVISORY LEBANON-CRISIS/BLAST-LIFE

Por REUTERSSEP 03
3 de Septiembre de 2020

Lebanese rescue workers search for the second day for possible life under rubble

Start: 04 Sep 2020 12:00 GMT

End: 04 Sep 2020 12:00 GMT

Lebanese rescue workers continue searching for the second day through rubble in a residential area after a huge Beirut port explosion on Aug. 4 have detected signs of life under the masonry, rescue workers said.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Lebanon

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

