ADVISORY LEBANON-CRISIS/BLAST-LIFE

Lebanese rescue workers search for the second day for possible life under rubble
Lebanese rescue workers continue searching for the second day through rubble in a residential area after a huge Beirut port explosion on Aug. 4 have detected signs of life under the masonry, rescue workers said.
