ADVISORY ISRAEL-EMIRATES/PALESTINIANS-FACTIONS

Abbas speaks at Rival Palestinian factions joint meeting

Start: 03 Sep 2020 16:00 GMT

End: 03 Sep 2020 17:00 GMT

RAMALLAH, WEST BANK - Rival Palestinian factions hold a joint meeting over Israel and the United Arab Emirates' deal to normalise ties, signalling the accord could push President Mahmoud Abbas's Fatah party towards unity with the Islamist group Hamas. Abbas will deliver a speech at the start of the meeting.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: PALESTINE TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Palestinian Territories

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com