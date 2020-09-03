Jueves 3 de Septiembre de 2020
ADVISORY GLOBAL-RACE/ROCHESTER MAYOR --RESCHEDULED TO 2000GMT--

Por REUTERSSEP 03
3 de Septiembre de 2020

Rochester mayor discusses death of Daniel Prude

Start: 03 Sep 2020 20:20 GMT

End: 03 Sep 2020 20:51 GMT

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK - Rochester Mayor Warren will announce actions in response to the death of Daniel Prude

Restrictions:

NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA. NO USE DIGITAL.

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

México participaría en octubre en Fase III de vacuna rusa contra COVID-19

Luego de sostener una llamada con autoridades de Rusia, el canciller Marcelo Ebrard dio a conocer esta posibilidad
Cuál es la actividad a la que se volcó Lionel Messi mientras evalúa si se queda en el Barcelona

El delantero se reunió en su casa con su padre y representante para analizar su futuro. Antes, se dedicó a uno de sus deportes preferidos, junto con sus amigos Luis Suárez y Pepe Costa
Por cuestiones de dinero, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez podría terminar el 2020 sin pelear

La empresa DAZN está en negociaciones para que el mexicano acepte entre 17 y USD 18 millones por un posible combate
PSG anunció tres casos nuevos de coronavirus: la prensa francesa asegura que Mauro Icardi es uno de ellos

En total son seis futbolistas que dieron positivo en las ultimas pruebas. El miércoles se habían conocido los casos de Di María, Neymar y Leandro Paredes
Tercer día violento en Cuernavaca: balacera en Antonio Barona deja dos muertos; van 11 en total

Con este ya suman tres días de hechos violentos, luego de una masacre que se registró la noche del martes pasado en un velorio
Robert Pattinson tiene COVID-19 y se suspendió el rodaje de “The Batman”

La producción se detuvo pocos días después de reanudarse tras cinco meses en suspenso a raíz de la pandemia
Realizan manifestación porque sus hijos no tienen medicamentos para el cáncer: un conductor casi los arrolla

Los padres aseguran que ya van 672 días que tienen irregularidades del IMSS al surtirles las medicinas vitales para sus hijos
El Banco Mundial investiga si el informe “Doing Business 2020” fue manipulado para beneficiar al régimen chino

Fuentes familiarizadas con el asunto revelaron que un miembro del departamento de economía del desarrollo fue identificado como el responsable de las falsificaciones, que también habrían beneficiado a otras naciones como Arabia Saudita, Azerbaiyán y Emiratos Árabes Unidos
La titánica colisión de dos agujeros negros revela secretos sobre el origen de las estrellas: UNAM

La reciente detección de una onda gravitacional que muestra la colisión de dos agujeros negros, es trascendente porque brinda a los científicos nuevas pistas sobre el origen de las estrellas
Wall Street sufrió una fuerte caída arrastrada por las principales empresas tecnológicas

Apple, Facebook y Amazon estuvieron entre las que vieron una mayor caída en su cotización
El ex presidente de Ferrari reveló cuáles fueron los errores que provocaron la crisis en la escudería

Luca di Montezemolo culpó a la dirección del equipo italiano por su mala forma y la salida fallida del cuatro veces campeón Sebastian Vettel
AMLO marca registrada: el presidente izquierdista registró los derechos de su nombre por la próxima década

El mandatario podrá hacer uso de su nombre como marca para productos y servicios con fines de publicidad, gestión de negocios comerciales, administración comercial y trabajos de oficin
