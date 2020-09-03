Rochester mayor discusses death of Daniel Prude
Start: 03 Sep 2020 20:20 GMT
End: 03 Sep 2020 20:51 GMT
ROCHESTER, NEW YORK - Rochester Mayor Warren will announce actions in response to the death of Daniel Prude
Restrictions:
NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA. NO USE DIGITAL.
Source: NBC
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Crime / Law / Justice
Audio: Natural/English
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
Fuentes familiarizadas con el asunto revelaron que un miembro del departamento de economía del desarrollo fue identificado como el responsable de las falsificaciones, que también habrían beneficiado a otras naciones como Arabia Saudita, Azerbaiyán y Emiratos Árabes Unidos
MAS NOTICIAS