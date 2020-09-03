ADVISORY GERMANY-CRIME/

Police finds bodies of five children in German town
Start: 03 Sep 2020 14:56 GMT
End: 03 Sep 2020 15:35 GMT
SOLINGEN - Police finds bodies of five children in German town – Exteriors of residential area where bodies were found.
SPEAKER:
1512GMT - Solingen Mayor Tim Kurzbach
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Germany
Topic: Crime / Law / Justice
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
