ADVISORY -FLASHED--4016-INDIA-TANKER/BLAST

Indian Oil tanker catches fire off Sri Lanka
Start: 03 Sep 2020 09:00 GMT
End: 03 Sep 2020 09:01 GMT
OFF COAST OF SRI LANKA/ MUMBAI, INDIA - A fully loaded oil tanker has caught fire off the east coast of Sri Lanka, which has dispatched an aircraft and two navy ships to help in the rescue, a Sri Lankan navy spokesman said on Thursday.
