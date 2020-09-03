ADVISORY -FLASHED--4016-INDIA-TANKER/BLAST

Indian Oil tanker catches fire off Sri Lanka

Start: 03 Sep 2020 09:00 GMT

End: 03 Sep 2020 09:01 GMT

OFF COAST OF SRI LANKA/ MUMBAI, INDIA - A fully loaded oil tanker has caught fire off the east coast of Sri Lanka, which has dispatched an aircraft and two navy ships to help in the rescue, a Sri Lankan navy spokesman said on Thursday.

