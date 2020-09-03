Jueves 3 de Septiembre de 2020
ADVISORY -FLASHED--4016-INDIA-TANKER/BLAST

Por REUTERSSEP 03
3 de Septiembre de 2020

Indian Oil tanker catches fire off Sri Lanka

Start: 03 Sep 2020 09:00 GMT

End: 03 Sep 2020 09:01 GMT

OFF COAST OF SRI LANKA/ MUMBAI, INDIA - A fully loaded oil tanker has caught fire off the east coast of Sri Lanka, which has dispatched an aircraft and two navy ships to help in the rescue, a Sri Lankan navy spokesman said on Thursday.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: SLAF/ANI

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Sri Lanka

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL/PART MUTE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Facebook desmantela red extranjera de páginas que difundían información falsa en contra de Morena

Una empresa conocida como CLS Strategies habría gastado hasta 3.6 millones de dólares para difundir “fake news”
Una empresa conocida como CLS Strategies habría gastado hasta 3.6 millones de dólares para difundir “fake news”
Salud no descarta que COVID-19 se convierta en una enfermedad estacional “como la influenza”.

Hugo López-Gatell aseguró que es uno de los tres escenarios de finalización de la pandemia que enfrenta la humanidad
Hugo López-Gatell aseguró que es uno de los tres escenarios de finalización de la pandemia que enfrenta la humanidad
México entre los cuatro países de AL con peores medidas sanitarias contra el coronavirus: Universidad de Miami

El país solo logró un ranking de 51.1 puntos de 100 posibles a calificar sobre las medidas implementadas
El país solo logró un ranking de 51.1 puntos de 100 posibles a calificar sobre las medidas implementadas
Prensa internacional tunde de nuevo a López Obrador: “el crimen resiste sus soluciones”

Aunque hay áreas en las que ha tenido éxito, en temas de violencia las acciones del presidente han sido “insuficientes”, señalaron
Aunque hay áreas en las que ha tenido éxito, en temas de violencia las acciones del presidente han sido “insuficientes”, señalaron
Chris Pérez, viudo de Selena, acusó a la familia Quintanilla de querer borrar su rastro en la serie que prepara con Netflix

Tras el anuncio de "Selena: The Series", el músico ha lanzado indirectas que indican que los Quintanilla planean eliminarlo del legado de la artista
Tras el anuncio de "Selena: The Series", el músico ha lanzado indirectas que indican que los Quintanilla planean eliminarlo del legado de la artista
El 6.2% de las mujeres trabajan sin recibir un sueldo, frente al 4.6% de los hombres: IMCO

De acuerdo con el Instituto Mexicano para la Competitividad, la participación de las mujeres en la economía es fundamental para el país
De acuerdo con el Instituto Mexicano para la Competitividad, la participación de las mujeres en la economía es fundamental para el país
CDMX superó los 100,000 casos positivos de coronavirus

Además, un total de 10,671 capitalinos han muerto por la pandemia desde que comenzó en febrero del 2020
Además, un total de 10,671 capitalinos han muerto por la pandemia desde que comenzó en febrero del 2020
Alyssa Milano aún continúa con síntomas del COVID-19

La actriz explicó que aún tiene algunas manifestaciones tanto físicas como mentales por culpa del coronavirus
La actriz explicó que aún tiene algunas manifestaciones tanto físicas como mentales por culpa del coronavirus
Johnny Depp pide retrasar juicio por difamación contra Amber Heard para poder filmar “Animales fantásticos 3”

El intérprete no cesa en su batalla contra la actriz, con la que estuvo casado 15 meses, entre 2015 y 2016. Ahora se prepara para un segundo round que esta vez será en Estados Unidos
El intérprete no cesa en su batalla contra la actriz, con la que estuvo casado 15 meses, entre 2015 y 2016. Ahora se prepara para un segundo round que esta vez será en Estados Unidos
Trump autorizó recortar fondos a los estados cuyos gobernantes permitan “la anarquía” en las calles

El presidente de Estados Unidos ha enfatizado que “no permitirá que los dólares de los impuestos federales financien ciudades que se dejen deteriorar hasta convertirse en zonas sin ley”
El presidente de Estados Unidos ha enfatizado que “no permitirá que los dólares de los impuestos federales financien ciudades que se dejen deteriorar hasta convertirse en zonas sin ley”
Chile: condenaron a 5 años de prisión a un joven que lanzó bombas molotov a Carabineros durante las protestas de diciembre

La Fiscalía Oriente pedía 20 años de cárcel para Francisco Hernández, detenido el pasado 10 de diciembre durante las manifestaciones contra el gobierno de Piñera
La Fiscalía Oriente pedía 20 años de cárcel para Francisco Hernández, detenido el pasado 10 de diciembre durante las manifestaciones contra el gobierno de Piñera
La dinastía Coronel, su historia en el narco más allá del matrimonio de Emma y “El Chapo”

La familia de los Coronel tiene su propio lugar en el mundo del narco en México: desde el tío, los padres y el hermano de Emma han estado vinculados al tráfico de drogas
La familia de los Coronel tiene su propio lugar en el mundo del narco en México: desde el tío, los padres y el hermano de Emma han estado vinculados al tráfico de drogas
