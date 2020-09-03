ADVISORY --FLASH--4005-JAPAN-NEWZEALAND/SHIP

Japan coastguard rescues one in search for NZ ship

Start: 03 Sep 2020 02:01 GMT

End: 03 Sep 2020 02:03 GMT

AT SEA - Still photographs show Japan's coastguard rescueing one person in the search for a cargo ship carrying livestock that went missing in the East China Sea after issuing a distress signal as typhoon Maysak lashed the region. The Gulf Livestock 1 departed Napier in New Zealand on Aug. 14 with 5,867 cattle and 43 crew members on board, bound for the Port of Jingtang in Tangshan, China. The journey was expected to take about 17 days, New Zealand's foreign ministry told Reuters.

