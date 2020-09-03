Jueves 3 de Septiembre de 2020
ADVISORY BRAZIL-INDEPENDENCEDAY/BOLSONARO

Por REUTERSSEP 03
3 de Septiembre de 2020

Brazil's Bolsonaro marks Independence Day with a ceremony

Start: 07 Sep 2020 11:45 GMT

End: 07 Sep 2020 12:00 GMT

BRASILIA - Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro marks Independence Day with ceremony at the Palace of Alvorada, in Brasilia.

SCHEDULE:

1200GMT - Ceremony starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Brazil

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH PORTUGUESE SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

