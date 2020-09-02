Miércoles 2 de Septiembre de 2020
AMÉRICAARGENTINATENDENCIASDEPORTESMÉXICO
Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/TRUMP

Por REUTERSSEP 02
2 de Septiembre de 2020

Trump delivers remarks in North Carolina

Start: 02 Sep 2020 16:20 GMT

End: 02 Sep 2020 17:20 GMT

WILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, USA - U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks in Wilmington, North Carolina where the retired USS Battleship North Carolina is moored. In observance of the 75th anniversary of the end of World War Two, Trump is expected to declare Wilmington the nation's first World War Two Heritage City.

SCHEDULE:

1545GMT - Trump departs White House South Lawn

1610GMT - Trump arrives at Joint Base Andrews / possible remarks (available live)

1620GMT - Trump departs Joint Base Andrews en route to Wilmington, North Carolina

1725GMT - Trump arrives at Wilmington International Airport

1745GMT - Trump departs Wilmington International Airport en route to Battleship North Carolina

1755GMT - Trump arrives at Battleship North Carolina

1800GMT - Trump delivers remarks on designating Wilmington, NC as the first American World War II Heritage City

1845GMT - Trump departs Battleship North Carolina en route to Wilmington International Airport

1855GMT - Trump arrives at Wilmington International Airport

1905GMT - Trump departs Wilmington, NC, en route to Washington, D.C.

2010GMT - Trump arrives at Joint Base Andrews

2020GMT - Trump departs Joint Base Andrews en route to the White House

2045GMT - Trump arrives at the White House

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: US NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Clases en línea: cómo inscribirse para recibir la donación de una laptop para estudiantes

Clases en línea: cómo inscribirse para recibir la donación de una laptop para estudiantes

A través de la iniciativa Laptops con Causa se han entregado más de 300 equipos en la Ciudad de México
A través de la iniciativa Laptops con Causa se han entregado más de 300 equipos en la Ciudad de México

Clases en línea: cómo inscribirse para recibir la donación de una laptop para estudiantes

Clases en línea: cómo inscribirse para recibir la donación de una laptop para estudiantes

A través de la iniciativa Laptops con Causa se han entregado más de 300 equipos en la Ciudad de México
A través de la iniciativa Laptops con Causa se han entregado más de 300 equipos en la Ciudad de México

Se prolonga la huelga de camioneros y un escandaloso video pone al gobierno chileno ante la necesidad de actuar

Se prolonga la huelga de camioneros y un escandaloso video pone al gobierno chileno ante la necesidad de actuar

La imágenes de la fiesta en la ruta en medio del toque de queda nocturno que rige en todo el país por la pandemia de coronavirus elevaron las críticas sobre el Ejecutivo de Sebastián Piñera, que no aplicó la ley “antibarricadas” frente al conflicto
La imágenes de la fiesta en la ruta en medio del toque de queda nocturno que rige en todo el país por la pandemia de coronavirus elevaron las críticas sobre el Ejecutivo de Sebastián Piñera, que no aplicó la ley “antibarricadas” frente al conflicto

Se prolonga la huelga de camioneros y un escandaloso video pone al gobierno chileno ante la necesidad de actuar

Se prolonga la huelga de camioneros y un escandaloso video pone al gobierno chileno ante la necesidad de actuar

La imágenes de la fiesta en la ruta en medio del toque de queda nocturno que rige en todo el país por la pandemia de coronavirus elevaron las críticas sobre el Ejecutivo de Sebastián Piñera, que no aplicó la ley “antibarricadas” frente al conflicto
La imágenes de la fiesta en la ruta en medio del toque de queda nocturno que rige en todo el país por la pandemia de coronavirus elevaron las críticas sobre el Ejecutivo de Sebastián Piñera, que no aplicó la ley “antibarricadas” frente al conflicto

La reacción de un futbolista de la Premier League al advertir que podría tener que enfrenar a Messi: “Entraría en pánico”

La reacción de un futbolista de la Premier League al advertir que podría tener que enfrenar a Messi: “Entraría en pánico”

El destino del delantero argentino parecería ser el Manchester City, por lo que en Inglaterra ya se preparan para lo que sería un hecho histórico
El destino del delantero argentino parecería ser el Manchester City, por lo que en Inglaterra ya se preparan para lo que sería un hecho histórico

La reacción de un futbolista de la Premier League al advertir que podría tener que enfrenar a Messi: “Entraría en pánico”

La reacción de un futbolista de la Premier League al advertir que podría tener que enfrenar a Messi: “Entraría en pánico”

El destino del delantero argentino parecería ser el Manchester City, por lo que en Inglaterra ya se preparan para lo que sería un hecho histórico
El destino del delantero argentino parecería ser el Manchester City, por lo que en Inglaterra ya se preparan para lo que sería un hecho histórico

La perlita que capturó la televisión española en el celular de Jorge Messi en su arribo a Barcelona

La perlita que capturó la televisión española en el celular de Jorge Messi en su arribo a Barcelona

El padre del astro argentino llegó a la capital de Cataluña para reunirse con el presidente de la institución culé y resolver el futuro del número 10
El padre del astro argentino llegó a la capital de Cataluña para reunirse con el presidente de la institución culé y resolver el futuro del número 10

La perlita que capturó la televisión española en el celular de Jorge Messi en su arribo a Barcelona

La perlita que capturó la televisión española en el celular de Jorge Messi en su arribo a Barcelona

El padre del astro argentino llegó a la capital de Cataluña para reunirse con el presidente de la institución culé y resolver el futuro del número 10
El padre del astro argentino llegó a la capital de Cataluña para reunirse con el presidente de la institución culé y resolver el futuro del número 10

Toni Kroos y una inesperada respuesta cuando le preguntaron qué pasaría si Lionel Messi fuese transferido al Real Madrid

Toni Kroos y una inesperada respuesta cuando le preguntaron qué pasaría si Lionel Messi fuese transferido al Real Madrid

El mediocampista del conjunto “merengue” se refirió al futuro del capitán del Barcelona
El mediocampista del conjunto “merengue” se refirió al futuro del capitán del Barcelona

Toni Kroos y una inesperada respuesta cuando le preguntaron qué pasaría si Lionel Messi fuese transferido al Real Madrid

Toni Kroos y una inesperada respuesta cuando le preguntaron qué pasaría si Lionel Messi fuese transferido al Real Madrid

El mediocampista del conjunto “merengue” se refirió al futuro del capitán del Barcelona
El mediocampista del conjunto “merengue” se refirió al futuro del capitán del Barcelona

“Yo pensaba que era una exquisitez de la burguesía”: López Obrador descubrió que el estrés “sí existe”

“Yo pensaba que era una exquisitez de la burguesía”: López Obrador descubrió que el estrés “sí existe”

“No todos estamos hechos para resistir presiones”, el presidente de México habló este miércoles sobre el estado de salud del ex secretario de Medio Ambiente, Vítor Toledo, y los motivos de su renuncia
“No todos estamos hechos para resistir presiones”, el presidente de México habló este miércoles sobre el estado de salud del ex secretario de Medio Ambiente, Vítor Toledo, y los motivos de su renuncia

“Yo pensaba que era una exquisitez de la burguesía”: López Obrador descubrió que el estrés “sí existe”

“Yo pensaba que era una exquisitez de la burguesía”: López Obrador descubrió que el estrés “sí existe”

“No todos estamos hechos para resistir presiones”, el presidente de México habló este miércoles sobre el estado de salud del ex secretario de Medio Ambiente, Vítor Toledo, y los motivos de su renuncia
“No todos estamos hechos para resistir presiones”, el presidente de México habló este miércoles sobre el estado de salud del ex secretario de Medio Ambiente, Vítor Toledo, y los motivos de su renuncia

El gobierno de AMLO sanciona a menos funcionarios que sus predecesores, pero las multas son mayores

El gobierno de AMLO sanciona a menos funcionarios que sus predecesores, pero las multas son mayores

Son 97 multas económicas las que se han impuesto, que significan un total de 367.2 millones de pesos
Son 97 multas económicas las que se han impuesto, que significan un total de 367.2 millones de pesos

El gobierno de AMLO sanciona a menos funcionarios que sus predecesores, pero las multas son mayores

El gobierno de AMLO sanciona a menos funcionarios que sus predecesores, pero las multas son mayores

Son 97 multas económicas las que se han impuesto, que significan un total de 367.2 millones de pesos
Son 97 multas económicas las que se han impuesto, que significan un total de 367.2 millones de pesos

Un nuevo estudio reveló que los esteroides pueden reducir la mortalidad en casos críticos de COVID-19

Un nuevo estudio reveló que los esteroides pueden reducir la mortalidad en casos críticos de COVID-19

Tratamientos con hidrocortisona, dexametasona y metilprednisolona redujeron hasta un 20% el riesgo de muerte en pacientes muy delicados
Tratamientos con hidrocortisona, dexametasona y metilprednisolona redujeron hasta un 20% el riesgo de muerte en pacientes muy delicados

Un nuevo estudio reveló que los esteroides pueden reducir la mortalidad en casos críticos de COVID-19

Un nuevo estudio reveló que los esteroides pueden reducir la mortalidad en casos críticos de COVID-19

Tratamientos con hidrocortisona, dexametasona y metilprednisolona redujeron hasta un 20% el riesgo de muerte en pacientes muy delicados
Tratamientos con hidrocortisona, dexametasona y metilprednisolona redujeron hasta un 20% el riesgo de muerte en pacientes muy delicados

El gobierno de Donald Trump extendió la prohibición de los desalojos por falta de pago de alquiler

El gobierno de Donald Trump extendió la prohibición de los desalojos por falta de pago de alquiler

La decisión impondría cargos criminales a aquellos propietarios que expulsen a sus inquilinos si éstos cumplen con los cuatro requisitos de bajos ingresos y vulnerabilidad, pero no elimina la acumulación de deuda de los últimos meses
La decisión impondría cargos criminales a aquellos propietarios que expulsen a sus inquilinos si éstos cumplen con los cuatro requisitos de bajos ingresos y vulnerabilidad, pero no elimina la acumulación de deuda de los últimos meses

El gobierno de Donald Trump extendió la prohibición de los desalojos por falta de pago de alquiler

El gobierno de Donald Trump extendió la prohibición de los desalojos por falta de pago de alquiler

La decisión impondría cargos criminales a aquellos propietarios que expulsen a sus inquilinos si éstos cumplen con los cuatro requisitos de bajos ingresos y vulnerabilidad, pero no elimina la acumulación de deuda de los últimos meses
La decisión impondría cargos criminales a aquellos propietarios que expulsen a sus inquilinos si éstos cumplen con los cuatro requisitos de bajos ingresos y vulnerabilidad, pero no elimina la acumulación de deuda de los últimos meses

Por el coronavirus, Australia entró en recesión por primera vez en 30 años

Por el coronavirus, Australia entró en recesión por primera vez en 30 años

La caída del un 7% del PBI es la mayor contracción trimestral de la historia de la economía australiana, dijo la oficina de estadísticas, y es conforme a las previsiones del gobierno
La caída del un 7% del PBI es la mayor contracción trimestral de la historia de la economía australiana, dijo la oficina de estadísticas, y es conforme a las previsiones del gobierno

Por el coronavirus, Australia entró en recesión por primera vez en 30 años

Por el coronavirus, Australia entró en recesión por primera vez en 30 años

La caída del un 7% del PBI es la mayor contracción trimestral de la historia de la economía australiana, dijo la oficina de estadísticas, y es conforme a las previsiones del gobierno
La caída del un 7% del PBI es la mayor contracción trimestral de la historia de la economía australiana, dijo la oficina de estadísticas, y es conforme a las previsiones del gobierno

Empate jurídico en Bolivia sobre aceptar a Evo Morales como candidato a senador: cuatro jueces votaron a favor y cuatro en contra

Empate jurídico en Bolivia sobre aceptar a Evo Morales como candidato a senador: cuatro jueces votaron a favor y cuatro en contra

Un tribunal especializado en cuestiones constitucionales en La Paz no pudo dirimir la habilitación del ex mandatario. Cómo se resolverá el caso
Un tribunal especializado en cuestiones constitucionales en La Paz no pudo dirimir la habilitación del ex mandatario. Cómo se resolverá el caso

Empate jurídico en Bolivia sobre aceptar a Evo Morales como candidato a senador: cuatro jueces votaron a favor y cuatro en contra

Empate jurídico en Bolivia sobre aceptar a Evo Morales como candidato a senador: cuatro jueces votaron a favor y cuatro en contra

Un tribunal especializado en cuestiones constitucionales en La Paz no pudo dirimir la habilitación del ex mandatario. Cómo se resolverá el caso
Un tribunal especializado en cuestiones constitucionales en La Paz no pudo dirimir la habilitación del ex mandatario. Cómo se resolverá el caso

Galaxy Z Fold 2: el nuevo smartphone plegable de Samsung costará 1999 dólares

Galaxy Z Fold 2: el nuevo smartphone plegable de Samsung costará 1999 dólares

Galaxy Z Fold 2: el nuevo smartphone plegable de Samsung costará 1999 dólares

Galaxy Z Fold 2: el nuevo smartphone plegable de Samsung costará 1999 dólares

MAS NOTICIAS