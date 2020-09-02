ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/TRUMP

Trump delivers remarks in North Carolina

Start: 02 Sep 2020 16:20 GMT

End: 02 Sep 2020 17:20 GMT

WILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, USA - U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks in Wilmington, North Carolina where the retired USS Battleship North Carolina is moored. In observance of the 75th anniversary of the end of World War Two, Trump is expected to declare Wilmington the nation's first World War Two Heritage City.

SCHEDULE:

1545GMT - Trump departs White House South Lawn

1610GMT - Trump arrives at Joint Base Andrews / possible remarks (available live)

1620GMT - Trump departs Joint Base Andrews en route to Wilmington, North Carolina

1725GMT - Trump arrives at Wilmington International Airport

1745GMT - Trump departs Wilmington International Airport en route to Battleship North Carolina

1755GMT - Trump arrives at Battleship North Carolina

1800GMT - Trump delivers remarks on designating Wilmington, NC as the first American World War II Heritage City

1845GMT - Trump departs Battleship North Carolina en route to Wilmington International Airport

1855GMT - Trump arrives at Wilmington International Airport

1905GMT - Trump departs Wilmington, NC, en route to Washington, D.C.

2010GMT - Trump arrives at Joint Base Andrews

2020GMT - Trump departs Joint Base Andrews en route to the White House

2045GMT - Trump arrives at the White House

