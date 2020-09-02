ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/TRUMP

Trump delivers remarks in North Carolina
Start: 02 Sep 2020 16:20 GMT
End: 02 Sep 2020 17:20 GMT
WILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, USA - U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks in Wilmington, North Carolina where the retired USS Battleship North Carolina is moored. In observance of the 75th anniversary of the end of World War Two, Trump is expected to declare Wilmington the nation's first World War Two Heritage City.
SCHEDULE:
1545GMT - Trump departs White House South Lawn
1610GMT - Trump arrives at Joint Base Andrews / possible remarks (available live)
1620GMT - Trump departs Joint Base Andrews en route to Wilmington, North Carolina
1725GMT - Trump arrives at Wilmington International Airport
1745GMT - Trump departs Wilmington International Airport en route to Battleship North Carolina
1755GMT - Trump arrives at Battleship North Carolina
1800GMT - Trump delivers remarks on designating Wilmington, NC as the first American World War II Heritage City
1845GMT - Trump departs Battleship North Carolina en route to Wilmington International Airport
1855GMT - Trump arrives at Wilmington International Airport
1905GMT - Trump departs Wilmington, NC, en route to Washington, D.C.
2010GMT - Trump arrives at Joint Base Andrews
2020GMT - Trump departs Joint Base Andrews en route to the White House
2045GMT - Trump arrives at the White House
