ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/TRUMP

Por REUTERSSEP 02
2 de Septiembre de 2020

Trump delivers remarks at the Battleship North Carolina

Start: 02 Sep 2020 17:51 GMT

End: 02 Sep 2020 18:50 GMT

WILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, USA - U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks in Wilmington, North Carolina where the retired USS Battleship North Carolina is moored. In observance of the 75th anniversary of the end of World War Two, Trump is expected to declare Wilmington the nation's first World War Two Heritage City.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: US NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Cuauhtémoc Blanco aceptó el Bastón de Mando del municipio indígena de Xoxocotla

El gobernador de Morelos entregó las obras de pavimentación, drenaje, agua potable y alumbrado en el municipio
Cena romántica, bailes y besos: el video de la fiesta íntima con la que Cristiano Ronaldo celebró su amor con Georgina Rodríguez

El futbolista portugués y su novia publicaron imágenes de una espectacular velada que compartieron con su círculo más cercano
“Si me hubiera puesto sangrón ya me hubieran matado”: Julio César Chávez habló de sus encuentros con los más peligrosos narcos

El ex campeón del mundo señaló que ha tenido la oportunidad de conocer a Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmán e Ismael “Mayo” Zambada
Quién es María Luisa Albores González, la nueva directora de Semarnat

La originaria de Ocosingo, Chiapas tiene historial de trabajo en proyectos de agricultura comunitaria
Cabo Pulmo: cómo un pequeño pueblo de pescadores en la ruina se convirtió en un paraíso ecoturístico

Se cumplieron 25 años de su adhesión al Sistema Nacional de Áreas Protegidas y de ser nombrado Parque Nacional por lo que se han realizado varias videoconferencias donde científicos explican la riqueza marítima del arrecife más grande del estado y el más antiguo del pacífico mexicano
El régimen de Daniel Ortega reportó 141 muertos por coronavirus en Nicaragua y 4.668 casos totales

Los datos contrastan con los del independiente Observatorio Ciudadano COVID-19, que contabiliza 9.998 contagiados y 2.680 fallecidos por neumonía u otros síntomas relacionados con la pandemia. Además, un grupo de hackers filtró documentos que mostraban que hasta el 10 de agosto el ministerio de salud contaba más de 10.500 positivos
López Obrador criticó fuerte al INE: que se vaya preparando porque sí va a haber consulta sobre juicio a expresidentes

El pasado 28 de agosto, Lorenzo Córdova, consejero presidente del INE, dijo que la consulta obligaría al Instituto a revisar “dramáticamente” su presupuesto
Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry ya tienen trabajo en Hollywood: firmaron un contrato con Netflix para hacer documentales y películas

“Nuestro enfoque estará en la creación de contenido que informe pero que también dé esperanza”, expresó la pareja en un comunicado a la hora de realizar el anuncio
El ex primer ministro italiano Silvio Berlusconi tiene coronavirus

El político de 83 años “sigue trabajando” y pasará el período de cuarentena previsto en su casa en Arcore
Alemania, Francia, EEUU y la OTAN condenaron el envenenamiento de Alexei Navalny con Novichok y pidieron respuestas a Rusia

Berlín y París subrayaron que Gobierno ruso debe contestar los interrogantes que generó el caso, mientras que la administración de Donald Trump indicó que “trabajará para que aquellos responsables en Rusia rindan cuentas”. Por su parte, el Kremlin ofreció “plena cooperación”
La desconocida historia de Juan José el “Azul” Esparragoza, el “padrino de padrinos” que fundó el Cártel de Guadalajara

Los gobiernos de México y EEUU no saben si está vivo o muerto
Reportaron narcobloqueos en Reynosa: “No tiene nada que ver con nombramiento de jefe militar en la zona”, aseguran autoridades

Esta mañana, en la ciudad fronteriza se llevó a cabo la ceremonia de toma de posesión del General de Brigada D. E. M., Pablo Alberto Lechuga Horta
