ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/BIDEN

Por REUTERSSEP 02
2 de Septiembre de 2020

Biden makes remarks on education during COVID-19 pandemic

Start: 02 Sep 2020 17:23 GMT

End: 02 Sep 2020 17:50 GMT

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE - Former U.S. Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden makes remarks on how to safely re-open schools during the coronavirus pandemic, after receiving a briefing from education leaders in Wilmington, Delaware.

Restrictions:

BBROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: US NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry ya tienen trabajo en Hollywood: firmaron un contrato con Netflix para hacer documentales y películas

“Nuestro enfoque estará en la creación de contenido que informe pero que también dé esperanza”, expresó la pareja en un comunicado a la hora de realizar el anuncio
Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry ya tienen trabajo en Hollywood: firmaron un contrato con Netflix para hacer documentales y películas

“Nuestro enfoque estará en la creación de contenido que informe pero que también dé esperanza”, expresó la pareja en un comunicado a la hora de realizar el anuncio
El ex primer ministro italiano Silvio Berlusconi tiene coronavirus

El político de 84 años “sigue trabajando” y pasará el período de cuarentena previsto en su casa en Arcore
El ex primer ministro italiano Silvio Berlusconi tiene coronavirus

El político de 84 años “sigue trabajando” y pasará el período de cuarentena previsto en su casa en Arcore
Alemania, Francia, EEUU y la OTAN condenaron el envenenamiento de Alexei Navalny con Novichok y pidieron respuestas a Rusia

Berlín y París subrayaron que Gobierno ruso debe contestar los interrogantes que generó el caso, mientras que la administración de Donald Trump indicó que “trabajará para que aquellos responsables en Rusia rindan cuentas”. Por su parte, el Kremlin ofreció “plena cooperación”
Alemania, Francia, EEUU y la OTAN condenaron el envenenamiento de Alexei Navalny con Novichok y pidieron respuestas a Rusia

Berlín y París subrayaron que Gobierno ruso debe contestar los interrogantes que generó el caso, mientras que la administración de Donald Trump indicó que “trabajará para que aquellos responsables en Rusia rindan cuentas”. Por su parte, el Kremlin ofreció “plena cooperación”
La desconocida historia de Juan José el “Azul” Esparragoza, el “padrino de padrinos” que fundó el Cártel de Guadalajara

Los gobiernos de México y EEUU no saben si está vivo o muerto
La desconocida historia de Juan José el “Azul” Esparragoza, el “padrino de padrinos” que fundó el Cártel de Guadalajara

Los gobiernos de México y EEUU no saben si está vivo o muerto
Reportaron narcobloqueos en Reynosa: “No tiene nada que ver con nombramiento de jefe militar en la zona”, aseguran autoridades

Esta mañana, en la ciudad fronteriza se llevó a cabo la ceremonia de toma de posesión del General de Brigada D. E. M., Pablo Alberto Lechuga Horta
Reportaron narcobloqueos en Reynosa: “No tiene nada que ver con nombramiento de jefe militar en la zona”, aseguran autoridades

Esta mañana, en la ciudad fronteriza se llevó a cabo la ceremonia de toma de posesión del General de Brigada D. E. M., Pablo Alberto Lechuga Horta
Twitter explicará por qué cada tema es tendencia

Twitter explicará por qué cada tema es tendencia

“Sólo los fanáticos no tienen sentido del humor”: Denise Dresser perreó para recaudar fondos en Becatlón del ITAM

Hace unos días, la politóloga lanzó el reto de que si se alcanzaban 140,000 pesos, ella bailaría una canción de Maluma
“Sólo los fanáticos no tienen sentido del humor”: Denise Dresser perreó para recaudar fondos en Becatlón del ITAM

Hace unos días, la politóloga lanzó el reto de que si se alcanzaban 140,000 pesos, ella bailaría una canción de Maluma
Laura G se cayó en “Venga la alegría” y estuvo a punto de mostrar de más: “Ya tienes blooper, Capi”

La presentadora participó en un experimento junto a Sergio Sepúlveda, pero terminó en el suelo
Laura G se cayó en “Venga la alegría” y estuvo a punto de mostrar de más: “Ya tienes blooper, Capi”

La presentadora participó en un experimento junto a Sergio Sepúlveda, pero terminó en el suelo
Ya libre de COVID-19, Tania Ruiz compartió un secreto de belleza: así resalta la novia de Peña Nieto una parte de su rostro

La modelo demostró en sus redes sociales que no duele
Ya libre de COVID-19, Tania Ruiz compartió un secreto de belleza: así resalta la novia de Peña Nieto una parte de su rostro

La modelo demostró en sus redes sociales que no duele
La triste historia de Clipperton: la isla llena de excremento que México y Francia disputaron por siglos

También llamada Isla de la Pasión, es un atolón coralino deshabitado de 6 km² de superficie y 11 km de línea costera circular
La triste historia de Clipperton: la isla llena de excremento que México y Francia disputaron por siglos

También llamada Isla de la Pasión, es un atolón coralino deshabitado de 6 km² de superficie y 11 km de línea costera circular
América vs. Mazatlán en la cancha del Estadio Azteca: cómo y dónde ver el arranque de la jornada 8 del Guard1anes 2020

Para este encuentro, Miguel Herrera podrá contar con jugadores como Roger Martinez y Luis Fuentes
América vs. Mazatlán en la cancha del Estadio Azteca: cómo y dónde ver el arranque de la jornada 8 del Guard1anes 2020

Para este encuentro, Miguel Herrera podrá contar con jugadores como Roger Martinez y Luis Fuentes
Diez metros cuadrados en el corazón de la Merced: la diminuta iglesia en la que rezaban ladrones y prostitutas

Los vecinos de la zona cuentan que la “cuota” por el perdón era no cometer ningún acto delictivo por un día
Diez metros cuadrados en el corazón de la Merced: la diminuta iglesia en la que rezaban ladrones y prostitutas

Los vecinos de la zona cuentan que la “cuota” por el perdón era no cometer ningún acto delictivo por un día
