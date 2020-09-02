ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/BIDEN

Biden makes remarks on education during COVID-19 pandemic
Start: 02 Sep 2020 17:23 GMT
End: 02 Sep 2020 17:50 GMT
WILMINGTON, DELAWARE - Former U.S. Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden makes remarks on how to safely re-open schools during the coronavirus pandemic, after receiving a briefing from education leaders in Wilmington, Delaware.
