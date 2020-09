ADVISORY SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB/MESSI FATHER

Messi's father arrives in Barcelona

Start: 02 Sep 2020 05:37 GMT

End: 02 Sep 2020 12:00 GMT

BARCELONA- Jorge Messi, father of Barca’s captain Leo Messi arrives in Barcelona where, according to Spanish media reports, he is due to meet representatives of the Catalan club, one week after the footballer said he wants to leave the team.

