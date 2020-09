ADVISORY IRAQ-POLITICS/FRANCE-KHADIMI--TAPE REPLAY

Macron arrives in Baghdad, holds a joint news conference

Start: 02 Sep 2020 13:15 GMT

End: 02 Sep 2020 13:28 GMT

*EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: THIS IS A TAPE REPLAY**

BAGHDAD, IRAQ - French President Emmanuel Macron arrives in Baghdad on his first official trip to Iraq and holds a joint news conference with Iraq's Khadimi.

SCHEDULE:

1310GMT - News conference in Baghdad Palace

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE IRAQ

DIGITAL: NO USE IRAQ

Source: IRAQIYA

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Iraq

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / FRENCH / ARABIC

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com