ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-PMQS--UPDATED

British PM Boris Johnson takes questions in parliament

Start: 02 Sep 2020 10:25 GMT

End: 02 Sep 2020 12:00 GMT

--PLEASE NOTE: THIS LIVE WILL BE A MIX SIGNAL OF UK POOL (DOWNING ST) REUTERS (PARLIAMENT SQ) AND PARLIAMENT TV (HOUSE OF COMMONS), PLEASE SEE BELOW FOR UPDATES--

LONDON - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes questions in parliament. Session will be followed by urgent questions on migration via the English Channel and the creation of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

SCHEDULE:

1012GMT - View of Downing St ahead of Johnson's departure for House of Commons (UK POOL - ACCESS ALL)

1016GMT - View of Parliament Sq (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

1023GMT - View of Downing St ahead of Johnson's departure for House of Commons (UK POOL - ACCESS ALL)

1100GMT APPROX - Prime Minister's Question Time (PARLIAMENT TV - ACCESS ALL, NEWS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS USE ONLY, CANNOT BE USED FOR LIGHT ENTERTAINMENT OR SATIRICAL PURPOSES, PARTY POLITICAL BROADCAST USAGE MUST BE CLEARED WITH PBU)

TIME TBC - Questions to Home Secretary Priti Patel on the crossing the English Channel in small boats (PARLIAMENT TV - ACCESS ALL, NEWS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS USE ONLY, CANNOT BE USED FOR LIGHT ENTERTAINMENT OR SATIRICAL PURPOSES, PARTY POLITICAL BROADCAST USAGE MUST BE CLEARED WITH PBU)

TIME TBC - Questions to foreign minister Dominic Raab on the creation of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. (PARLIAMENT TV - ACCESS ALL, NEWS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS USE ONLY, CANNOT BE USED FOR LIGHT ENTERTAINMENT OR SATIRICAL PURPOSES, PARTY POLITICAL BROADCAST USAGE MUST BE CLEARED WITH PBU)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: PART ACCESS ALL, NEWS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS USE ONLY, CANNOT BE USED FOR LIGHT ENTERTAINMENT OR SATIRICAL PURPOSES, PARTY POLITICAL BROADCAST USAGE MUST BE CLEARED WITH PBU

DIGITAL: PART ACCESS ALL, NEWS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS USE ONLY, CANNOT BE USED FOR LIGHT ENTERTAINMENT OR SATIRICAL PURPOSES, PARTY POLITICAL BROADCAST USAGE MUST BE CLEARED WITH PBU

Source: UK POOL / REUTERS / PARLIAMENT TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: CH1 - NATURAL, ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com