ADVISORY -FLASH-8056-HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/POLITICS-BERLUSCONI-FILE--UPDATED RESTRICTIONS

VARIOUS - - Italy's former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently in isolation at home, his staff said in a statement on Wednesday.

Berlusconi, 83, will continue working from his house in Arcore, near Milan, the statement said, and will contribute to the electoral campaigns of candidates from his Forza Italia party at local elections scheduled for September.

