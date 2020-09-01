ADVISORY LEBANON-CRISIS/PROTESTS

Lebanese activists protest in central Beirut
Start: 01 Sep 2020 15:34 GMT
End: 01 Sep 2020 16:34 GMT
BEIRUT - Lebanese activists protest in central Beirut marking country's centenary as it sinks deeper into turmoil after the devastating Beirut port explosion on August 4.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Lebanon
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
MAS NOTICIAS