ADVISORY LEBANON-CRISIS/PROTESTS

Por REUTERSSEP 01
1 de Septiembre de 2020

Lebanese activists protest in central Beirut

Start: 01 Sep 2020 15:34 GMT

End: 01 Sep 2020 16:34 GMT

BEIRUT - Lebanese activists protest in central Beirut marking country's centenary as it sinks deeper into turmoil after the devastating Beirut port explosion on August 4.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Lebanon

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Violencia en México: en agosto se cometieron 80 homicidios diarios, Guanajuato sigue a la cabeza

Con 104 asesinatos, el domingo 2 de agosto fue el día más violento
Violencia en México: en agosto se cometieron 80 homicidios diarios, Guanajuato sigue a la cabeza

Con 104 asesinatos, el domingo 2 de agosto fue el día más violento
Aprende en Casa II de la SEP: clases en internet y preguntas del 1 de septiembre para secundaria

Las preguntas y temas del programa de 1° y 2° de primaria en Aprende en Casa II para el día de hoy
Aprende en Casa II de la SEP: clases en internet y preguntas del 1 de septiembre para secundaria

Las preguntas y temas del programa de 1° y 2° de primaria en Aprende en Casa II para el día de hoy
Adele volvió a encender la polémica de “apropiación cultural” por un supuesto mensaje en redes

La cantante reapareció después de las críticas por celebrar el cancelado Carnaval de Notting Hill
Adele volvió a encender la polémica de “apropiación cultural” por un supuesto mensaje en redes

La cantante reapareció después de las críticas por celebrar el cancelado Carnaval de Notting Hill
Remesas a México crecen en julio por tercer mes consecutivo

Los capitales recibidos en el periodo sumaron USD 3,532 millones, un 7.2% más que en julio de 2019
Remesas a México crecen en julio por tercer mes consecutivo

Los capitales recibidos en el periodo sumaron USD 3,532 millones, un 7.2% más que en julio de 2019
Rosario Robles no actuó sola: Muna Dora Buchahin Abulhosn

La ex directora general de Asuntos Forenses de la ASF aseguró que si la FGR la cita para testificar, lo haría
Rosario Robles no actuó sola: Muna Dora Buchahin Abulhosn

La ex directora general de Asuntos Forenses de la ASF aseguró que si la FGR la cita para testificar, lo haría
“El gobierno está en una situación inédita”: hablaron los invitados al segundo informe de AMLO

Entre los temas pendientes están la situación económica y de salud
“El gobierno está en una situación inédita”: hablaron los invitados al segundo informe de AMLO

Entre los temas pendientes están la situación económica y de salud
ConstruYO Infonavit: cómo tramitar el crédito de hasta 500,000 pesos para fincar tu propia casa

Los trabajadores podrán realizar el trámite en al menos siete entidades del país
ConstruYO Infonavit: cómo tramitar el crédito de hasta 500,000 pesos para fincar tu propia casa

Los trabajadores podrán realizar el trámite en al menos siete entidades del país
Innovador método de entrevistas a distancia: las notas en el US Open a través de un holograma son furor en la redes

Una cadena televisa de Europa mostró de qué forma realiza los mano a mano con las principales figuras en el Abierto de los EEUU
Innovador método de entrevistas a distancia: las notas en el US Open a través de un holograma son furor en la redes

Una cadena televisa de Europa mostró de qué forma realiza los mano a mano con las principales figuras en el Abierto de los EEUU
SEP Aprende en Casa II: clases en internet del 1 de agosto

Las preguntas y temas del programa de 1° y 2° de primaria en Aprende en Casa II para el día de hoy
SEP Aprende en Casa II: clases en internet del 1 de agosto

Las preguntas y temas del programa de 1° y 2° de primaria en Aprende en Casa II para el día de hoy
Joyas, un top transparente y un emoji para BTS: las imágenes de Miley Cyrus a un paso de la censura en Instagram

La polémica cantante lució un vestido con transparencias el domingo en los MTV VMAs, y compartió fotos del evento
Joyas, un top transparente y un emoji para BTS: las imágenes de Miley Cyrus a un paso de la censura en Instagram

La polémica cantante lució un vestido con transparencias el domingo en los MTV VMAs, y compartió fotos del evento
Brasil entró en recesión técnica: su economía se desplomó un histórico 9,7% en el segundo trimestre del año

Se trata de una caída récord reflejo de las medidas de aislamiento social impuestas para contener la pandemia del nuevo coronavirus
Brasil entró en recesión técnica: su economía se desplomó un histórico 9,7% en el segundo trimestre del año

Se trata de una caída récord reflejo de las medidas de aislamiento social impuestas para contener la pandemia del nuevo coronavirus
De rosa mexicano y en primera fila: la imagen de Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller en el segundo informe de AMLO

La esposa del presidente Andrés Manuel López Obrador eligió un tono más llamativo a diferencia del vestido negro del año pasado
De rosa mexicano y en primera fila: la imagen de Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller en el segundo informe de AMLO

La esposa del presidente Andrés Manuel López Obrador eligió un tono más llamativo a diferencia del vestido negro del año pasado
