ADVISORY LEBANON-CRISIS/FRANCE-NEWSER --DELAYED--

Por REUTERSSEP 01
31 de Agosto de 2020

Macron gives newser at the end of his visit to Lebanon

Start: 01 Sep 2020 16:52 GMT

End: 01 Sep 2020 17:29 GMT

-- NEWSER DELAYED TO 1830GMT APPROX--

BAABDA, LEBANON - French President Emmanuel Macron gives a news conference at the end of his visit to Lebanon in which he met with Lebanese officials and marked the centenary of the State of Greater Lebanon.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Lebanon

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / FRENCH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

