ADVISORY LEBANON-CRISIS/FRANCE-FLYPAST

French jets fly perform fly-past in Lebanon as Macron visits

Start: 01 Sep 2020 07:42 GMT

End: 01 Sep 2020 08:01 GMT

JAJ, LEBANON - Jets from the French Air Force Patrouille de France to fly in the sky of Lebanon showcasing the Lebanese flag colours as French President Emmanuel Macron visits the country.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Lebanon

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com