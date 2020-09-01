Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY HONGKONG-SECURITY/CARRIE LAM

Por REUTERSSEP 01
31 de Agosto de 2020

Carrie Lam speaks in a weekly news briefing

Start: 01 Sep 2020 01:13 GMT

End: 01 Sep 2020 02:00 GMT

HONG KONG, CHINA - Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks to the media on a weekly news briefing as the city’s government continues to implement a contentious national security law for the Asian financial capital.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Hong Kong

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: CHANNEL 1 - NATURAL WITH CANTONESE AND ENGLISH SPEECH, CHANNEL 2 - ENGLISH TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

INE ordenó el retiro del spot donde AMLO cita al Papa Francisco y al Evangelio

El presidente había utilizado estas figuras religiosas para presumir loas avances de su administración en materia de igualdad en el marco de su segundo informe de gobierno
El presidente había utilizado estas figuras religiosas para presumir loas avances de su administración en materia de igualdad en el marco de su segundo informe de gobierno
Caso Abril Pérez: jueza reclasificó proceso como tentativa de feminicidio

La mujer fue acribillada frente a sus hijos en la Ciudad de México el 25 de noviembre del 2019
La mujer fue acribillada frente a sus hijos en la Ciudad de México el 25 de noviembre del 2019
Billy Álvarez obtuvo pequeño triunfo: juez concedió suspensión provisional contra orden de aprehensión

El juzgador impuso medidas de aseguramiento para que el directivo celeste no evada la acción de la justicia
El juzgador impuso medidas de aseguramiento para que el directivo celeste no evada la acción de la justicia
Doble incendio dañó la legendaria Parroquia de la Santa Veracruz el fin de semana

El templo permanece cerrado desde 2017 debido a afectaciones ocasionadas por el sismo
El templo permanece cerrado desde 2017 debido a afectaciones ocasionadas por el sismo
Luisito Comunica y sus tropezones: desde comentarios sobre su novia hasta polémicos chistes de Chernobyl

El youtuber mexicano no se caracteriza por el escándalo, pero en más de una ocasión ha molestado al público y a sus seguidores
El youtuber mexicano no se caracteriza por el escándalo, pero en más de una ocasión ha molestado al público y a sus seguidores
El gobierno de EEUU habilitó a Amazon a usar drones para entregar paquetes

La compañía con sede en Seattle recibió el permiso de la Administración Federal de Aviación (FAA). Todos los productos que se entreguen a través de este método deberán pesar 2,27 kilos o menos
La compañía con sede en Seattle recibió el permiso de la Administración Federal de Aviación (FAA). Todos los productos que se entreguen a través de este método deberán pesar 2,27 kilos o menos
PRI no alcanzó los votos necesarios para presidir la Cámara de Diputados y mantendrá pugna con el PT

A pesar de que Morena respaldó que el partido opositor realizara la propuesta de Mesa Directiva, no hubo consenso en el Pleno de San Lázaro; Laura Rojas del PAN se mantendrá como presidenta hasta el 5 de septiembre
A pesar de que Morena respaldó que el partido opositor realizara la propuesta de Mesa Directiva, no hubo consenso en el Pleno de San Lázaro; Laura Rojas del PAN se mantendrá como presidenta hasta el 5 de septiembre
El diputado Gilber Caro fue liberado tras los “indultos” anunciados por la dictadura chavista

El parlamentario por el estado Miranda fue detenido el 20 de diciembre de 2019 por agentes de las Fuerzas de Acciones Especiales (FAES)
El parlamentario por el estado Miranda fue detenido el 20 de diciembre de 2019 por agentes de las Fuerzas de Acciones Especiales (FAES)
Andrea Legarreta: la extraña enfermedad que deterioró su calidad de vida

Fue trombocitopenia o "enfermedad púrpura" el padecimiento que llevó a la conductora a internarse por días en el hospital
Fue trombocitopenia o "enfermedad púrpura" el padecimiento que llevó a la conductora a internarse por días en el hospital
Coronavirus en México: cifra de muertos aumentó a 64,414 y contagios a 599,560

Luego de tres meses del regreso a la “nueva normalidad”, 10 entidades se encuentran en color amarillo, 21 en naranja y únicamente Colima permanece en color rojo
Luego de tres meses del regreso a la “nueva normalidad”, 10 entidades se encuentran en color amarillo, 21 en naranja y únicamente Colima permanece en color rojo
Un golfista puso en riesgo su Ferrari de USD 2 millones para realizar un desafío viral

El año pasado Ian Poulter compró 12 vehículos de la marca italiana, pero no para conducirlos, sino como forma de inversión
El año pasado Ian Poulter compró 12 vehículos de la marca italiana, pero no para conducirlos, sino como forma de inversión
El general que venció a el Chapo Guzmán en Guatemala y después fue acusado de corrupción

La periodista y escritora Olga Wornat narró este capítulo de la vida del narcotraficante en su nuevo libro centrado en la figura del ex presidente Felipe Calderón Hinojosa
La periodista y escritora Olga Wornat narró este capítulo de la vida del narcotraficante en su nuevo libro centrado en la figura del ex presidente Felipe Calderón Hinojosa
